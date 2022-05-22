California Inflation Relief: Who would be eligible for these $400 checks? – Marca English

Ads

Here's who'll get this check

The start of 2022 has seen inflation records tumble and Americans are suffering, which is why California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a new piece of legislation that would give Californians inflation relief stimulus checks.

“We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians, but many folks are still struggling, especially with high costs due to inflation, so we’re leveraging this historic surplus to get money back into the pockets of Californians,” Newsom said, referring to the state’s recent budget surplus.

One of the main ways Newsom and his colleagues plan to get money back to ordinary Californians is through a $400 dollar stimulus check for car owners.

Each person with a vehicle registered in their name would receive a check worth $400 under these plans, while those who have two cars can claim $800.

The scheme will be capped at two vehicles per person, so $800 is the maximum per person.

This legislation hasn’t passed yet, as Democrats and Republicans need to come to an agreement.

As such, we don’t yet know the exact details of how and when these $400 checks will be sent out.

What we do know is that Newsom wants this to pass and that he usually finds a way, so this is one to keep checking up on.

Even if you aren’t a car owner, there is still good news as there are also plans for three months of free public transport.

The idea behind the checks for car owners is to combat the rising cost of gas, but the state government also want to give a benefit to those who don’t drive and this could be their way to do it.

