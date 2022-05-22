The Best MacBook Pro Alternatives for 2022 – PCMag

Ads

Apple's flagship laptop is beloved by creative pros, but a world of Windows options rivals its premium design and top-end performance. These are the best ones we've tested.

For a certain set of creative professionals, Apple’s MacBook Pro is the pinnacle of personal laptops. For some of these users, the preference comes down to design and usability. For others, sticking with the macOS operating system is non-negotiable, whether through familiarity with certain key applications, or simple software necessities. And compared with its more portability-focused sibling, the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro’s performance, in its upper configurations, is hard to beat, especially with software that runs natively on its M1 processors.

But in 2022, a MacBook Pro isn’t the right answer for everyone. Premium Windows laptops have come a long way in design and quality, and there are many use cases for them among power users looking to edit photos, create and draw digitally, play games, encode and livestream videos, animate 3D models, run demanding computer-aided design (CAD) software, and much more.

It also goes without saying that MacBook Pros are expensive, which may lead many shoppers to search for alternatives. To be sure, in this market segment, a high price is far from an Apple exclusive—most laptops that meet the needs of professional users and digital content creators are on the pricey side. Leading-edge processors, GPUs, and displays don’t come cheap. But considering the sheer number of manufacturers, Windows notebooks’ starting price points and customizable configurations are considerably more varied than those of the MacBook Pro.

Also, to invert the macOS argument, some professionals need software that’s only available on or optimized for Windows. If you’re considering a MacBook Pro alternative, you’ve presumably decided that you can live without macOS for your creative workflow or are at least open to making the switch. If you need more help on that front, we’ve got a feature-by-feature breakdown of the operating system differences.

Our list of best picks aims to offer an alternative for everyone. Before deciding which Windows laptop to buy, you need to identify what aspects of the MacBook Pro you’re looking to emulate. Below are the factors to consider when making your decision.

On the most basic level, the MacBook Pro offers a premium design and deluxe build quality, slightly thicker than ultraportable laptops but more portable than most mobile workstations. Currently, Apple offers the MacBook Pro in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch screen sizes. Windows laptops have no problem matching those choices; they come in all different shapes and sizes and even surpass the Mac at 17 inches.

Smaller sizes naturally prioritize mobility but have a lower power ceiling, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro goes all in on power and performance. Read each linked MacBook Pro review for more about their specific tradeoffs.

Windows laptops offer two options MacBooks don’t: touch screens and 2-in-1 convertible designs. Apple hasn’t adopted touch screen technology for any of its laptops, and even removed the pseudo-solution Touch Bar found above the keyboards of previous models. Many if not most Windows laptops, by contrast, offer both touch and non-touch displays, and plenty are convertibles that let you fold back their screens to work in tablet mode or prop up the system like an easel for presentations.

You can find tons of 13- and 14-inch convertibles in lines like HP’s Envy and Spectre, Lenovo’s Yoga, and Dell’s XPS and Inspiron, though hybrid designs are a bit less common among larger, more powerful laptops. Not every user will want a touch screen, either, but one can be convenient. For some creative pros, it can make or break your experience—stylus support for digital manipulation or drawing can be an enormous boon.

But back to the actual screen. Choosing a size is one part personal preference, one part how often you plan to travel with your laptop, and one part your performance needs—the 16-inch MacBook Pro can deliver power the smaller machines cannot. If you only need modest oomph in your system and would consider a 13-inch MacBook Pro, the same size will be fine for a Windows system, and so on. Apple laptop screens are also beautiful, high-resolution Retina Displays that can show the details and colors of photos and visual content to their best advantage. You’ll want to meet this level of quality in your alternative, so look for a Windows laptop that goes beyond full HD (1,920-by-1,080-pixel) resolution.

Our reviews not only list laptops’ native screen resolutions but measure their color coverage and brightness. UHD or 4K resolution (3,840 by 2,160 pixels) is increasingly popular among professional systems, as is OLED screen technology that offers more brilliant colors and higher contrast, with unbeatably dark blacks compared to more common IPS panels. A growing number of systems sport displays with 16:10 aspect ratios instead of the more common 16:9, stretching 4K to 3,840 by 2,400.

The priciest Windows content creator laptops and mobile workstations will have 4K screens at sizes as large as 17 inches. If you want to digitally draw, look for systems that combine these high resolutions or OLED technology with a touch display and pen for the best of both worlds, and something that MacBooks can’t give you.

While users who simply enjoy macOS and the Apple aesthetic can get by with the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro is the pick for creative pros who need superior horsepower and a creation-focused feature set. Photo and video editors, animators and virtual reality (VR) authors, music producers, and many more will benefit from top-end speed. Our picks for the best laptops for video editing are relevant here, as they delve into high-end performance and feature sets, as does our general laptop processor buying advice.

Today’s record-setting MacBook performance was made possible by Apple’s 2020 switch to its own M1 chips rather than Intel processors. This platform executes both the processing and graphics needs of the laptop, and as we’ve seen in testing, does so at an impressive level. The M1 architecture is now the basis for all new Apple laptops and desktops, and comes in a variety of power tiers. We’ll spare you the technical details here since you’re not shopping for a MacBook, but we have plenty of coverage if you’d like to learn about the architecture, testing numbers, and whether M1 is right for you.

This was a big shift, but the move to M1 has paid off for Apple, giving the company more flexibility and letting it optimize its hardware and the software for one another. To keep up, you’ll want to find an equally fast AMD or Intel solution for your new Windows laptop. As we said, 13- and 14-inch models have lower power ceilings while 15- through 17-inch systems are workhorses.

In the Windows world, Intel’s Core processors have ruled the roost for a long time, but AMD has made a roaring comeback in recent years. Its Ryzen chips are particularly proficient at media editing workloads.

Among 13- and 14-inch laptops for creative pros, your Intel and AMD options will generally be Core i7 and Ryzen 7 processors respectively. Some base models may come with Core i5 or Ryzen 5 chips, which are fine for day-to-day productivity but generally below the level of power favored for pro-grade work.

Laptops 15 inches and up will either use Core i7 and Ryzen 7 chips or ascend to the blistering Core i9 and Ryzen 9 tier. This is where true workstation-grade performance lies, and are the chips you’d put up against the best the MacBook Pro has to offer in the M1 Max. (If you’re curious, we’ve already done a head-to-head benchmark comparison pitting the Core i9-12900HK against the M1 Max.)

Bottom line: If you’re seeking a do-it-all mobile workstation as an alternative to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, go for a Ryzen 9 or Core i9. If you can work with something more modest, Core i7 and Ryzen 7 will get the job done, and are your best bet for alternatives to the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Note that many of the laptops here utilized Intel 11th Generation and AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors when reviewed, but newer chips have launched since. Look for Intel’s 12th Gen “Alder Lake” Core CPUs (their model numbers begin with 12) and Ryzen 6000 series (model numbers in the six thousands) when buying new in 2022.

For the technically inclined, Apple’s entry-level M1 chip features eight CPU cores and handles eight software threads at a time, and is the only option for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The 14-inch MacBook Pro jumps up to the M1 Pro (which comes in two flavors, with 22 or 26 total cores), while the 16-inch version can be outfitted with either an M1 Pro or the 10-core M1 Max. M1 chips also include GPU cores since they handle graphics performance, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

Ryzen 6000 series CPUs have six or eight cores capable of processing 12 or 16 threads at once. Intel’s 12th Gen chips are a bit more core-heavy: Core i5 processors start at eight cores and 12 threads, while the top Core i7 and i9 parts pack up to 14 cores and 18 threads. With the new 12th Gen architecture, some of these CPU cores are designated P (for Performance) cores and others E (for Efficiency) cores, which serve different computing purposes.

There’s more to modern processors than raw core count, though. Exactly why involves more details than we have space for here, but given the complex microarchitectures and synergies chipmakers are developing nowadays, comparisons based on paper specifications aren’t as useful as they used to be. Read the performance-testing sections in our individual laptop reviews to see how they stack up to one another.

For many creative workloads listed here (editing video, encoding, streaming, modeling, animating, and more), a powerful GPU is key. Laptop graphics processing units aren’t quite as fast as the graphics cards of the top gaming desktops, but modern mobile GPUs still pack plenty of power.

Note that not every creative professional needs a laptop with a discrete GPU. If your work is more processing- or data-intensive than visual, put less of your budget toward a strong GPU and more into the processor and memory. A notebook with integrated graphics might suffice for your needs, or at least an entry-level GPU rather than a pricey one.

While the advent of the M1 architecture means MacBooks no longer need a dedicated GPU from Nvidia or AMD alongside the processor, with a Windows laptop you’ll get a GPU from one of those two graphics giants. Despite some inroads by AMD, Nvidia is much the dominant player with its GeForce (consumer and gaming) and RTX A series (workstation, formerly known as Quadro) GPU lines. We just don’t see as many laptops with AMD GPUs.

Nvidia’s GeForce and A series both use the RTX moniker to denote the company’s advanced, ray-tracing-capable GPUs. The Quadro and A series GPUs excel at CGI rendering and CAD applications for animators, VFX pros, engineers, and others who work in visual production and modeling. Even so, you’ll probably find more GeForce GPUs in our recommended laptops, as they’re popular for content creation as well as gaming. The entry-level GeForce RTX 3050 and 3060 are great values for moderate workloads, but the high-end RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, and RTX 3080 Ti lead the way in performance, arguably topping even Apple’s M1 family.

A small caveat here is that Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics are relatively close to the 13-inch MacBook Pro’s more modest graphics capabilities. You may find a couple of our picks that rely on integrated graphics, but only among smaller laptops for less visually demanding workloads.

Rounding out a laptop’s internal specs are its memory and storage. Fortunately, this is one area where you don’t need to do much work to translate from Mac-land: All systems operate within the same rule, the more the merrier. More storage gives you more room to save big media files and projects, and more RAM helps your computer run faster.

The minimum you should look for in a professional laptop today is 16GB of memory. Even many general-use consumer notebooks come with 16GB rather than 8GB of RAM these days, while demanding workloads like video editing can benefit from 32GB or more. Many professional creators wouldn’t be caught dead with less than 32GB, while the toughest workstation customers may opt for 64GB or even 128GB. As for storage, look for at least a 1TB solid-state drive and seriously consider 2TB or more if you work with 4K video or other space-hogging files.

Next up, ports. The average user can get by just fine with a couple of USB connections, but it’s different for creative pros. For one, USB-C has become the standard for slim laptops, and it’s even more important for people moving large files around—USB-C and Thunderbolt data transfer speeds make a notable difference. Most content creator laptops, including the MacBook Pro, have Thunderbolt 3 or 4 ports with USB-C connectors. Larger models will also likely provide USB Type-A ports.

For content creators, it’s not just about USB, though. You can buy USB-based monitors or plug a DisplayPort monitor into a Thunderbolt port with an adapter, but many prefer dedicated video-out ports with either HDMI or DisplayPort connectors. SD card slots are also prized by some users, particularly photographers who need to move images between their cameras and laptops.

As a general rule, professional-grade laptops are pricey. Smaller, less powerful machines have lower starting points, but you’ll likely need to scale up some components or features to satisfy your needs.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. That’s not particularly steep, and you can readily find Windows laptops at or below that mark, but the larger MacBook Pros represent a higher power tier and have prices to match. The 14-inch model starts at $1,999, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro at $2,499.

Since there are so many options from so many manufacturers, Windows laptops will fall in and around all of those price points. As mentioned, some are more configurable or customizable at time of order than Apple’s machines, so you can scale the price to your needs and budget.

Apple computers have a reputation for carrying a price premium, but the truth is that elite Windows laptops aren’t cheap, either. Pure value becomes less of a factor with these laptops than performance, capacity, and display quality, and it’s easy to push a loaded MacBook Pro or Windows mobile workstation past $4,000.

With the key criteria covered, we’ve selected our top picks among worthy alternatives to the MacBook Pro. Whether you’re facing a corporate switch from macOS to Windows, merely considering the jump for the sake of particular software, or making your first professional laptop pick, one of these options will surely suit your needs. Some are thin-and-light rivals to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, while others hew closer to professional workstations like the 16-inch model. All of them hit at least the minimum specifications and feature requirements described above, and most can take you as high as you want to go.

Advertisement

Sign up for Lab Report to get the latest reviews and top product advice delivered right to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

Your subscription has been confirmed. Keep an eye on your inbox!

I’m one of the consumer PC experts at PCMag, with a particular love for PC gaming. I’ve played games on my computer for as long as I can remember, which eventually (as it does for many) led me to building and upgrading my own desktop. Through my years here, I’ve tested and reviewed many, many dozens of laptops and desktops, and I am always happy to recommend a PC for your needs and budget.

PC gaming, including related PC components

Consumer laptops of all sorts, from super-thin ultralights to big gaming rigs

Enthusiast desktops

Video games at large, home consoles, and the gaming industry

The single piece of technology I use the most (by far!) is my self-built desktop. I spend a lot of my spare time gaming (and now, working) on this system, and I’m likely to continue upgrading it in some form forever. As it relates to my work at PCMag, it’s a vital window into keeping up to date with components, performance, and the latest titles. I’ve also used various versions of the Microsoft Surface Pro for working away from my desk, while I’m a full-time Android user on the smartphone front.

I’m currently pairing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with a 165Hz 1440p monitor for gaming, and I’ll probably stick with that combination for a while. A dual-monitor setup has been essential for work and play; I’ve had a console with an HDMI switch hooked up to a second screen for a long time, for console gaming at my desk while still sitting at my computer.

Speaking of which, I may be primarily a PC gamer, but (like any good gaming enthusiast without enough discipline) I also own a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series S, and a Nintendo Switch. The PS5 and Xbox are hooked up to a living-room television for a more laid-back couch experience; I’ve found Gamepass to be especially handy for cooperative play and for taking my saved-game files from my desk to my couch through the cloud.

PCMag.com is a leading authority on technology, delivering Labs-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology.

© 1996-2022 Ziff Davis. PCMag Digital Group

PCMag, PCMag.com and PC Magazine are among the federally registered trademarks of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of PCMag. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

Ads

source