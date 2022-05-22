Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3113.00 Price Target at Wedbush – Defense World

Ads

Apr 28th, 2022

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3,600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,293.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,285.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,646.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,773.70.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

