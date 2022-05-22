Don't overpay for your new iPad – Macworld

Ads

Deals on iPads can be found all year round, but with Apple rarely (if ever) discounting its own products it can be difficult to know where to look. We’re keeping tabs on pricing at all the biggest retailers to ensure you don’t miss out on a hot deal, and below you’ll find our real-time price-comparison charts and links to buy every model in the current line-up.

The only problem then will be deciding which iPad to buy! We think the iPad Air is probably the price, features, and performance sweet spot for most users, but the standard iPad is extremely affordable and great for kids, and the iPad Pro is crazy-fast and killer for power users. Don’t forget there’s a new iPad mini as well, and the more compact form makes it a really great e-reader and media consumption device for travel.

