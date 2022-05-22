Android to iPhone data transfer: Here's how to set it all up without stress – HT Tech

Ads

Are you switching to an Apple iPhone from your Android device? Both the Android and iOS devices are different from each other and therefore, require to be synchronised. From the processors to the operating system, everything varies. You may also have to face difficulty while setting up your iPhone. However, there is nothing to worry about, as we will tell you how to do an Android to iPhone data transfer without having to undergo any stress or frustration.

You will first have to download the Move to iOS app to get help with switching from your Android device to your new iPhone. In order to download the app, you simply need to go to the Google Play Store available on your Android device and search for Move to iOS and then simply click on the download or install option. Also Read: iPhone tips: How to check the weather on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE 3

Before you begin to transfer the files and data from your Android device, make sure that Wi-Fi is turned on. Plug your new iOS device and your Android device into power. Make sure that the content you are moving, including what’s on your external Micro SD card, will fit on your new iOS device. Also, if you want to transfer your Chrome bookmarks, update to the latest version of Chrome on your Android device. Also Read: Shocking! Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 can be HACKED even when switched off! Know how

Tap Move Data from Android: While you set up your new iOS device, look for the Apps & Data screen. Then tap Move Data from Android. (If you’ve already finished the setup process, you will need to erase your iOS device and start again. If you do not want to erase, just transfer your content manually.)

Open the Move to iOS app: On your Android device, open the Move to iOS app. If you do not have the app, you can tap the QR code button on your new iOS device and scan the QR code using the camera on your Android device to open the Google Play Store. Tap Continue, and read the terms and conditions that appear. To continue, tap Agree.

Wait for a code: On your iOS device, tap Continue when you see the Move from Android screen. Then wait for a ten-digit or six-digit code to appear. If your Android device displays an alert stating that you have a weak internet connection, you can ignore the alert.

Enter the code on your Android device.

Connect to a temporary Wi-Fi network: Your iOS device will create a temporary Wi-Fi network. When asked, tap Connect to join that network on your Android device. Then wait for the Transfer Data screen to appear.

Choose your content and wait: On your Android device, select the content that you want to transfer and tap Continue. Then – even if your Android device shows that the process has been completed – leave both devices alone until the loading bar that appears on your iOS device has finished. The contents that are getting transferred include- contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, photo albums, files and folders, accessibility settings, display settings, web bookmarks, email accounts and calendars.

Set up your iOS device: After the loading bar has finished on your iOS device, tap Done on your Android device. Then tap Continue on your iOS device and follow the on-screen steps to finish setup for your iOS device.

Check if all of your content has been transferred. It can be noted that Music, books and PDFs need to be moved over manually.

