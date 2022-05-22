Netflix to roast 'three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback' Tom Brady – Boston 25 News

Ads

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. When that actually happens is unclear, since Brady recently renounced his announced retirement and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Bucs. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File) (Steve Luciano)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — It’s hard to say a bad word about the NFL’s undisputed GOAT, but Netflix is going to try.

The streamer on Tuesday announced Tom Brady as the inaugural guest of its upcoming special “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.”

“To quote my good friend Marshawn Lynch – ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady quipped.

Netflix gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the roast, referring to Brady as a “sixth-round NFL draft pick,” “avocado ice cream aficionado” and “Gisele Bündchen’s husband.”

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Brady is an executive producer of the special through his production company 199 Productions. His roast will be taped in 2023 after the upcoming football season.

Additional information and roasters will be announced at a later date.

