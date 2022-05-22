Daredevil, The Punisher & other Defenders series not available in India but Disney Plus explains why – Pursue News – Pursue News

Ads

Daredevil and the other Marvel-Netflix made series’ from the Defenders saga are finally on Disney Plus, though fans in India currently wouldn’t agree with that statement. The fan-favorite Marvel shows are yet to pop on Disney Plus Hotstar and frustrated OTT users have raised queries.

Earlier this month, The Defenders saga shows exited their original home at Netflix due to the network’s licensing expiry. With all rights to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist and The Defenders reverting to Disney – the shows were scheduled to arrive on Disney Plus on March 16. And as scheduled, the shows are available to stream via mouse house’s OTT in the US. Unfortunately, Disney Hotstar India is yet to update its catalog with the shows. But the support team at Hotstar has offered an answer.

Hi. #Daredevil will be available from 16th March 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. Stay tuned!

— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 13, 2022

As noted by Disney+’s help department on social media, the delay is “due to some rights-related discussions.” While the exact reason remains unclear, it should be noted that licensing deals by both OTTs occasionally don’t reflect the same in regions like India when compared to the US, Canada, etc. In fact, IMAX enhanced is still unavailable in the South-Asian region as of this writing.

Hi! We understand your love for Daredevil. Unfortunately, due to some rights related discussions, there have been some changes. We regret any inconvenience caused. Please stay tuned for further updates.

— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 16, 2022

The official Twitter account of Daredevil and other Defenders shows have also mentioned in the profile description to “check local availability”. Added, the March watchlist from Hotstar does not include the Defenders saga so it’s possible the shows won’t be airing this month.

Daredevil official Twitter screencap

It seems Netflix made Marvel shows’ stream date on Disney Plus Hotstar is currently TBA. However, it hasn’t stopped users from inquiring about the exact stream date. Readers can check out the reactions below.

@DisneyPlusHS When will get to stream #Daredevil ? It was supposed to be available from today.

— Priyam🍴 (@badmashtoka) March 16, 2022

Give us the date for daredevil release in India. It was supposed to start streaming today

— Vikykhullar (@vikykhullar) March 16, 2022

I’ve gotten robbed, they didn’t add daredevil to hotstar pic.twitter.com/b8GDFqRPD7

— ameer (@Ameer1xq) March 16, 2022

@hotstar_helps when r releasing daredevil I am waiting from 1 pm,don't fool us .pls say a date

— Shiva kumar (@Shivaku78240741) March 16, 2022

There's the tweet finally!

While people on the other side of the world are enjoying re-watching Daredevil, The Defenders, Cloak & Dagger, IronFist, Luke Cage, we over here are kept away from them due to certain right issues.

So its neither on Netflix nor on Disney+Hotstar. Great! https://t.co/h8mdFKcgWO

— Kunal ⎊ | #ChloeismyQuake (@AOS_is_Canon) March 16, 2022

I was expecting Daredevil show to be streaming today but not.. feeling very disappointed with @DisneyPlusHS @hotstar_helps .

please give us a date and time !

— Ajeet Singh (@meajeetkmr) March 16, 2022

@DisneyPlusHS Why is Disney plus Hotstar always late in updates first Imax enhanced movies and then daredevil and other series ???? pic.twitter.com/YFel0PFtfR

— Jay Sharma (@JayShar91048232) March 17, 2022

Hey.. @DisneyPlusHS where is new marvel shows??

Daredevil, punishers, iron fist ???#disneyplushotstar @hotstar_helps pic.twitter.com/IrVXPYB0pM

— KiYo🍫 (@KracKSenthil2) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, All Marvel shows have been rebranded on Disney Plus US as The Defenders saga. Although responses from Disney India are vague, fans in India can find comfort in knowing the shows will arrive sooner or later.

