Mars and Neptune | StarDate Online – Stardate.org

Ads









The edge of the realm of the planets is marked by Neptune, the Sun’s fourth-largest major planet. It’s almost four times Earth’s diameter. But you need strong binoculars or a telescope to pick it out. For the next few mornings, though, it’s a little easier to spot than average. That’s because it’s passing close to bright Mars.

Neptune looks so faint because it’s remote — an average of 2.8 billion miles from both Earth and the Sun. At that range, the Sun is just one-tenth of one percent as bright as it appears from Earth. That means there’s not much sunlight to illuminate the planet. And despite its size, Neptune is a tiny target in our skies.

Neptune is only slightly less reflective than the other giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus. Methane in its upper atmosphere absorbs red light, giving the planet a rich blue color. The methane also hides much of the detail in Neptune’s clouds.

Neptune is one of four planets bunched fairly close together in the dawn sky right now. They line up in the east and southeast. Venus, the “morning star,” is lowest in the sky. Bright Jupiter is to its upper right, with Mars a little farther along the same line. It looks like a bright orange star. Neptune will stand a couple of degrees to the left of Mars tomorrow — the width of your finger held at arm’s length. It’ll pass just half a degree above Mars on Wednesday. The gap will widen after that, leaving Neptune all alone.



Script by Damond Benningfield

Listen to today’s episode of StarDate on the web the same day it airs in high-quality streaming audio without any extra ads or announcements. Choose a $8 one-month pass, or listen every day for a year for just $30.

+

Get the ultimate StarDate fan experience with our premium digital package — a one-year subscription to the digital edition of StarDate magazine and a one-year subscription to our same-day audio service. For a limited time, get the package for just $35, almost 38 percent off purchasing them separately.

Order Now



Support StarDate radio by sponsoring our program for a day. You’ll get your name on the air (or the name of someone else you would like to honor) and on our web site.

Login now to access your premium content or request a new password if you’ve forgotten yours.

Backyard Guide To The Night Sky

$21.95

StarDate depends on the support of listeners and astronomy enthusiasts like you. Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to StarDate.

Support StarDate

StarDate is brought to you in part through the generous support of our underwriters.

Interested in underwriting? Let us know





©2022 The University of Texas McDonald Observatory

source