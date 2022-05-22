New Macs, iPad Pro, and iPhone SE Will Start Apple’s New Year Off with a Bang – iDrop News

Ads

To start the new year off, Apple is already getting ready to launch some banger products. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the fruit company is planning a spring event that will be held sometime in March or April to release new products. The product Gurman mentioned specifically was an iPhone SE, but Apple is looking to start this year off focused on switching its remaining Macs to Apple Silicon.

To begin, the iMac 27″ sounds like it will likely be revealed at this event. Reliable sources such as Ross Young have said they are expecting a new mini-LED iMac “Pro” with a 27″ display as well as 120Hz ProMotion to be coming in Q1 of 2022.

This coincides with the spring event, and recently DigiTimes has reported that the new desktop computer will come in other colors that could be similar to the recently released 24″ iMac.

The device will likely have black bezels and will replace the aging 27″ iMac that was last updated in August 2020. These new desktops will likely have very similar specs to the recently released MacBook Pro 14 and 16″ in 2021. In addition, some rumors have pointed to a possible M1 Max Duo inside, which will make it the best desktop ever.

Also, we will likely be introduced to the next-gen of Apple Silicon, M2. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13″ will likely get this M2 chip along with redesigns.

The MacBook Air could be renamed “MacBook” and will be Apple’s thinnest computer ever. The MacBook Air will also get new colors similar to the stands of the iMac 24″, iPad Air, and AirPods Max. The new MacBook Air will also do away with the famous wedge design it’s had for so long.

The MacBook Pro 13″ could be renamed “MacBook Air.” It will receive a new design that is basically the smaller version of the 14″ MacBook Pro M1 Pro. This new notebook will also get the M2 chip and likely be clocked higher but will be for those who don’t need all the performance of the MacBook Pro 14″ or 16″ and also a better smaller form factor.

The new MacBook Pro 13″ will likely get the notch as it will be a smaller version of the 14″. The laptop will also have the Touchbar removed and have black bezels. Right now, color options are still in the air.

Also, possibly getting M2 is the redesigned and colorful Mac mini. The new Mac mini has been in the works for a while; Apple has been developing two versions: the M2 version and a version with the M1 Pro/M1 Max inside that will replace the Space Grey Intel variant. Both could be released in the spring with the biggest design change since 2007, when Apple last redesigned the Mac mini.

The M2 variant could get colors options and be very similar to the iMac 24″ and have the same new circular MagSafe connector. The M1 Pro and M1 Max variant will be very similar to the upcoming iMac 27″ just without the screen and stand.

But we aren’t done yet with the M2 chip. Apple’s biggest change to the iPad is coming soon with the redesign of the iPad Pro for 2022. Apple will be giving the iPad Pro the new M2 chip along with a redesign, glass back, and Qi wireless charging support. MagSafe is also coming to the iPad for the first time. It still doesn’t sound like much software will change with the M2 chip.

Apple could also be adding a fourth lens on the back along with the already existing Ultra Wide, Wide, LiDAR cameras which could be a new telephoto lens.

The iPhone SE will be a minor update and likely called the iPhone SE Plus instead of the next full generation, as Ross Young has said. This will likely take at most 10 minutes in the event while Apple focuses on the new M2 chip and releasing the new M2 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro 13″, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, finishing up the M1 lineup with the iMac 27″, then at WWDC the M1 Mac Pro.

Thanks for reading! For any questions, contact us on Twitter.

[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]

