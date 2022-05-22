Panchayat 2, RRR and more: Top films, series arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar thi – BGR India

Ads

Photo Gallery

Top movies and shows arriving on OTT platforms in India this weekend include RRR, Panchayat season 2, Jersey and so on.

Amazon Prime Video’s much popular Panchat series is back with season 2. In this season, Abhishek sticks his neck out in support for Pradhan’s family after the rise of an opponent against Pradhan Ji, village politics of Phulera intensifies.

Back after 30 years, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers will hit boomers with nostalgia. Based on the characters Chip and Dale and the subsequent animated TV series, this animation film has action-adventure comedy.

Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!

BGR is a leading online destination for news and commentary focused on the mobile and general consumer electronics markets. It is America’s number one source of exclusive and breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles and casual readers alike. more

Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited

source