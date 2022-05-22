Premarket Mover: Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Up 1.54% – InvestorsObserver

Ads

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) has risen Wednesday morning, with the stock adding 1.54% in pre-market trading to 2327. GOOG’s short-term technical score of 78 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 78% of stocks on the market. In the Internet Content & Information industry, which ranks 143 out of 146 industries, GOOG ranks higher than 94% of stocks. Alphabet Inc Class C has fallen 14.50% over the past month, closing at $2,605.72 on April 13. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $2,261.68 and as high as $2,638.47. GOOG has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $3,291.53.



Alphabet Inc Class C has a Long-Term Technical rank of 57. This means that trading over the last 200 trading days has placed the company in the upper half of stocks with 43% of the market scoring higher. In the Internet Content & Information industry which is number 140 by this metric, GOOG ranks better than 79% of stocks.



Important Dates for Investors in GOOG:

-Alphabet Inc Class C is set to release earnings on 7/25/2022. Over the last 12 months, the company has reported EPS of $39.85. -We do not have a set dividend date for Alphabet Inc Class C at this time.

