The Miz bio: net worth, age, height, weight, wife, kids – Kemi Filani News

The Miz bio: net worth, age, height, weight, wife, kids.

The Miz is a professional wrestler from the United States. Mizanin was born on October 8, 1980, and is best known for his incredible WWE career and brief appearances in Ultimate Pro Wrestling.

The Miz: Profile summary

The Miz: Biography & Early Life

Michael was born in Parma, Ohio, where he grew up with two half-siblings and studied at Norman High School. His exquisite athletic abilities were noticeable from an early age when he captained his high school basketball and cross country squads. Later, he enrolled at Miami University to pursue a business degree, which he would end up dropping out of to commence his television career with the 2001 reality TV show, The Real World.

The Miz: Personal life

Mizanin is married to the WWE female professional wrestler, Maryse Ouellet, and they are expecting the birth of their first child soon.

The Miz: Age, Height, and Weight

Being born on 8 October 1980, The Miz is 40 years old as of today’s date 24th January 2021. His height is 1.85 m tall, and his weight is 100 kg.

The Miz: Career

Michael Mizanin has had a long-spanning career in the entertainment industry as well as the sports world starting at a tender age. Appearing on numerous TV reality shows in the early 2000s like The Real World, The Gauntlet, Battles of the Sexes 2, The Inferno 1 and 2, etc., Mizanin commenced his professional wrestling career in 2003 featuring in the Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) competition, training in the Ultimate University.

Further continuing his career as a professional wrestler, Miz trained at the Deep South Wrestling wing under the coaching of Bill DeMott, to finally make his debut WWE appearance at “Smackdown!” in July 2006. Having an undefeated streak for a considerable amount of time, Mizanin teamed up with John Morrison and became the WWE Tag Team Champion in 2007. With a successful tag team reign spanning two seasons, he clinched his first individual title, the United States Championship, defeating Kofi Kingston.

Miz once again became the WWE Tag Team Champion, this time teaming up with The Big Show. Michael’s short-lived yet most memorable phase in the WWE industry was when he was declared the WWE World Champion. With the catchphrase, “I’m Miz, and I’m Awesome,” Mizanin gained immense popularity making him the number one wrestler among the top 500 wrestlers listed by the PWI 500 in the year 2011.

Over the years of his existence in the WWE industry, the Miz developed diverse crowd responses to his theatrical wrestling moves, feuds, championship reigns, and his dramatic catchphrases. Mizanin continues being a part of the WWE industry, drafted to the ‘Raw’ brand recently, to clinch his seventh WWE title of the Intercontinental Championship.

Apart from the sports world, Michael has made appearances in a number of feature films as well, such as The Campaign, The Marine 3: Homefront, The Marine 4, Queens of the Ring, Christmas Bounty, and Santa’s Little Helper, and The Marine 5.

The Miz: Wife, Kids

Back on 20 February 2014, in The Bahamas, Mizanin married his beautiful and long-time girlfriend- Maryse Ouellet, who is of French-Canadian origin and was his fellow WWE wrestler. They had their first daughter- Monroe Sky Mizanin, on 27 March 2018 and their second baby girl- Madison Jade Mizanin, on 20 September 2019. They share quite an understanding of marriage as they both are from the same profession.

The Miz: Net worth

The Miz has a hefty net worth of around $18 Million. Having considered how extensive a career he possesses and how diverse it is since he is not just a wrestler but also an actor and a media personality by profession, it’s a no-brainer to guess that he must be an owner of riches. The Miz is just 40 years old yet and judging by his career path, he still has a lot to achieve and earn yet, so we can safely assume that his net worth will only go up in the coming future.

