Bitcoin, Ether Hit Records Amid Broad Rally in Cryptocurrencies – Bloomberg

Ads

David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week’s biggest issues on Wall Street.

Bloomberg Wall Street Week, hosted by David Westin, is a reinvention of the iconic Wall Street Week, which aired on PBS for over 30 years and was hosted by late financial journalist Louis Rukeyser. The one-hour program features market and geopolitical discussions with a rotating panel of influential voices including thought leaders, CEOs, policy makers and economists.

Alchemist got his start as the teenaged sidekick to Cypress Hill and the Soul Assassins. Though his rap group, The Whooliganz, would be dumped by their label before they could even release their first album, Al did not let the setback stop him.

I Used This $150 Device to Track My Covid Risk. I Got Covid Anyway

Czech Rates May Exceed 6% in June, Central Bank Head Rusnok Says

Dangerous DIY Baby Formula Recipes Go Viral as Parents Get Desperate

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Calls for Protests to Force Elections

Fuel Poverty Looms For Many as UK Wavers on Windfall Tax Plan

A $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest Eggs

Why Your Index Fund Won’t Protect You From Tech’s Collapse

Consumers Defy Inflation to Support Economy. For How Long?

French Open Updates: Latest Tennis From Roland Garros

Now’s the Time to Take That European Vacation

John Fetterman’s Vaguely Encouraging Politics

Do a Third of Americans Truly Believe Replacement Theory?

Compensation Is Becoming an Even Bigger Headache in the Remote-Work Era

My History With Scoliosis Made Me Seek a Better Treatment for My Son

These Tiny Organisms Are Key to Stopping the Next Pandemic

Supreme Court Abortion Leak Was a ‘Cowardly’ Act, Retired Justice Says

The Knot Worldwide Joins Companies Covering Travel for Abortion

Walmart, Lowe’s Shareholders Urged to Vote on Abortion Proposals

Electric Cars Are Cheaper to Own in New Jersey Than California

South Africa on Highest Alert Amid Heavy Rain in Flood-Hit Area

Here’s the Latest Ranking by City of Baby Formula Shortages

Biden’s New Housing Plan: Fire Up the House Factories

Paris Plans to Remove Two Beltway Lanes to Cut Pollution

Crypto’s Bankman-Fried Gave $16 Million to Super PACs in April

Lagarde Says Crypto Is ‘Worth Nothing’ and Should Be Regulated

BitMEX Founder Hayes Avoids Prison on Bank Secrecy Charge

and



Follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.

Bitcoin and Ether hit all-time highs amid a broad rally in financial assets that some analysts attributed partly to the search for a hedge against inflation.

source