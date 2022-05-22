Coinbase Suffers Major Outage, Binance Halts Terra Luna Crypto Trading – ABP Live

Ads

By: IANS | 13 May 2022 02:13 PM (IST)

Coinbase is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the US. ( Image Source : Getty )

New Delhi: Leading crypto exchange Coinbase suffered a major outage amid crypto mayhem especially with the cryptocurrency Terra Luna, heightening fears among the investors.

The company said it was actively working on the issue.

Ads

“We are aware that some customers are having issues trading and accessing accounts on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. Your funds are safe, and we are actively working on the issue. We’ll provide an update here soon,” said Coinbase.

The company on Friday said the situation was being resolved.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-1617272675274-0”); });

“We’re seeing recovery after implementing a fix, but our teams are continuing to monitor the situation,” it added.

The investors reported rolling delays in withdrawals on community discussion forum Reddit.

ALSO ON ABP LIVE: Crypto Crash: CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal Explains Why He Still Remains Bullish

“Has the bear market crashed their servers? Pretty frightening if someone wants to make a fast trade,” posted on Reddit.

Meanwhile, Terraform Labs increased the circulating supply of Luna tokens to over 6.5 trillion, up from 386 million three days ago.

Later, Terraform Labs said it has halted the Terra blockchain and is working to “come up with a plan to reconstitute it.”

The Coinbase outage came as Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, suspended trading of Terraform Labs’ Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) tokens, which crashed 98 percent, wiping out the life savings of its investors.

ALSO ON ABP LIVE: EXPLAINED | Terra Luna Crypto Crash: Why Is LUNA Price Falling?

On Thursday, over $275 billion were wiped off from global crypto market cap within 24 hours and Bitcoin dropped to nearly $27,000, a level it saw in December 2020.

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum has joined the cryptocurrency crash, plummeting in value by 20 percent, as the digital currency downturn hammers investors who bought during the COVID years.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

EXPLAINED | LUNA 2.0: What Is It? Will It Help Revive Terra?

Facebook Parent Meta May Launch Crypto Payments Platform, Trademark Applications Hint

Cryptocurrency Prices On May 20 2022: Know Rate of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

‘I Like Investing In Things That Have Valuable Output’: Bill Gates Explains Why He Doesn’t Own Crypto

Twitter Hack: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey’s Account Breached For Few Hours, Hackers Posted Tweets About Cryptocurrency

PM Modi, Biden To Hold ‘Constructive & Straightforward’ Talks Along With Discussion On Ukraine Situation

Monkeypox Virus Spreading In Britain Via Community Transmission, Says Senior Adviser

BJP West Bengal Vice-President Arjun Singh Joins Mamata Banerjee’s TMC In Kolkata

‘Farmers Can Bring Down Govt’: KCR Meets Kin Of Farm Protest Victims In Chandigarh, Extends Financial Aid

Maharashtra Govt Reduces VAT On Diesel, Petrol After Centre Slashes Excise Duty

source