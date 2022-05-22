Crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) Diehards May See Market Bubble Burst by Fed – Bloomberg

David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week’s biggest issues on Wall Street.
From the policy debates to the political fights, today’s top newsmakers make sure they sit down with Chris Wallace.
Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark
DeFi Believers Never Say Die, Even After They See Terra’s Demise
Biden Adviser Says US Economy Can Withstand Fed Inflation Fight
Austrian Leader Navigating Political Storm Seeks Second Term
Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Calls for Protests to Force Elections
A $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest Eggs
Why Your Index Fund Won’t Protect You From Tech’s Collapse
Consumers Defy Inflation to Support Economy. For How Long?
French Open Updates: Latest Tennis From Roland Garros
Davos Meetings Are Full of Potential But Rarely Full of Solutions
Now’s the Time to Take That European Vacation
John Fetterman’s Vaguely Encouraging Politics
Compensation Is Becoming an Even Bigger Headache in the Remote-Work Era
My History With Scoliosis Made Me Seek a Better Treatment for My Son
These Tiny Organisms Are Key to Stopping the Next Pandemic
Supreme Court Abortion Leak Was a ‘Cowardly’ Act, Retired Justice Says
The Knot Worldwide Joins Companies Covering Travel for Abortion
Walmart, Lowe’s Shareholders Urged to Vote on Abortion Proposals
Priceless Seeds, Sprouts Key to US West’s Post-fire Future
Police: Nearly All Power Restored in Gaylord After Tornado
Here’s the Latest Ranking by City of Baby Formula Shortages
Biden’s New Housing Plan: Fire Up the House Factories
Paris Plans to Remove Two Beltway Lanes to Cut Pollution
DeFi Believers Never Say Die, Even After They See Terra’s Demise
Crypto’s Bankman-Fried Gave $16 Million to Super PACs in April
Lagarde Says Crypto Is ‘Worth Nothing’ and Should Be Regulated
Rock-bottom rates and trillions of dollars in government stimulus helped turbocharge prices of digital assets. Can the market hold up without them?
With the Fed turning hawkish, Bitcoin is already down some 40% from its highs.
Katherine Greifeld and
Vildana Hajric
To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.
Both of those theories are about to face their biggest test yet.
Crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) Diehards May See Market Bubble Burst by Fed – Bloomberg
David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week’s biggest issues on Wall Street.