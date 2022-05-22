Business Digest: Sunday, May 22, 2022 | Local News | news-journal.com – Longview News-Journal

Ads

Updated: May 22, 2022 @ 11:26 am

Cris Hudson, center, a senior equipment operator in Longview’s sanitation department, placed second in a statewide skills competition and will go on to compete in the international contest. She is pictured with Brenda Haney, director of Solid Waste in Lubbock, and Jeff Mayfield, president of the Lone Star Chapter of the Solid Waste Association of North America.

City of Longview sanitation driver recognized

Cris Hudson, a senior equipment operator for the city of Longview’s Sanitation Department, placed second in the TxSWANA Road-E-O in April in Lubbock. TxSWANA is the Lone Star Chapter of the Solid Waste Association of North America.

Hudson, who has been with the city’s sanitation department for 12 years, placed in the rear loader skills competition. She also won a second place in 2012.

Hudson will participate in the International Road-E-O in El Paso in October.

Robroy Stainless of Gilmer wins award

Robroy Stainless, a division of Robroy Industries in Gilmer, won the 2022 “EC&M Magazine Product Of The Year” Award in the Fittings (Conduit and Cable) category in recognition of Robroy Stainless stainless steel conduit hubs.

Robroy Stainless conduit hubs are used to terminate stainless steel rigid conduit safely and securely to a box or enclosure. Available in traditional and hygienic designs, the 316 stainless hub provides long dependable service in applications where corrosion resistance and/or compliance with hygienic principles are required. Additionally, Robroy Stainless conduit hubs are available in half-inch, three-fourths of an inch and 1-inch trade sizes with a grounding locknut and are third party certified for bonding and grounding.

Traditional conduit hubs are typically used in manufacturing process facilities and locations where corrosion is an issue, such as chemical, gas and oil processing, nuclear, water, wastewater facilities, and pulp and paper manufacturing.

Hygienic conduit hubs are typically used in facilities where corrosion and hygiene are concerns. Typical facilities are those in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical verticals. These verticals are also commonly including governmentally regulated facilities.

Jarvis Christian, Workforce Solutions set job fair

Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins and Workforce Solutions of East Texas will host a workforce fair for the public from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

The job fair will be in the Auxiliary Gymnasium of the E.W. Rand Center Gymnasium on the Jarvis Christian University campus, U.S. 89 East at PR 7631 in Hawkins.

Jarvis Christian University’s Adult and Continuing Education serves in partnership with East Texas Council of Governments, as an affiliate-site access point for 14 counties in rural East Texas. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance of the auxiliary gym but are optional. Optional free COVID-19 testing will be set up in the Mirror Room of the Rand Building from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for people who would like to be tested.

Representatives from all industries are hiring, including warehousing, manufacturing, retail trade, daycare centers, law enforcement, real estate rental and leasing, restaurants, hotels and staffing services. Contact Robert Reagins at (903) 747-1330 or go to EastTexasWorkforce.org for more information.

UT Health East Texas EMS earns accreditation

UT Health East Texas EMS has earned a fifth consecutive, three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its compliance with national standards of excellence, receiving a perfect score from the reviewers.

UT Health East Texas EMS is one of 180 ambulance services in the country to successfully complete the voluntary review process, which included completion of a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in emergency medical services, UT Health reported.

Arabella director graduates from leadership class

Jamie Quebedeaux, executive director of senior living community Arabella of Kilgore, has graduated from the 2021-2022 E4 Leadership class in Kilgore.

Participants in the E4 Leadership program learn about government, civic organizations, education, social services, health care, economic development and build local business relationships. They attended meetings at the Chamber of Commerce, Kilgore City Council, Gregg or Rusk County commissioners courts, and Kilgore school districts to gain experience. Participants were also encouraged to attend nonprofit agency board meetings of their choice.

The E4 Leadership class rounded out its experience by selecting a community service project. They chose to plan and organize the Sesquicentennial Celebration of the city of Kilgore. This event, presented by the 2021-2022 E4 Leadership Class, will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at The Texan Theater, at 201 S. Kilgore St.

ENT specialist joins Christus Trinity Clinic

Dr. Mark Littlejohn, an ear nose and throat specialist, has joined Christus Trinity Clinic-Longview.

Littlejohn is a fifth-generation East Texan with a passion for patient care and more than 30 years of experience. He received his undergraduate education at Baylor University before earning his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, where he also completed his otolaryngology-head and neck surgery residency. Littlejohn is board-certified in otolaryngology and is a well-known member of the East Texas medical community, having practiced in Longview for more than 20 years.

“Having been here, serving the patients of East Texas for so long, I’ve had the opportunity to treat the people of this community and build relationships,” Littlejohn said. “From allergies and sinus infections to chronic ear infections, chronic tonsillitis, hearing loss, sleep apnea, acid reflux, and treating nodules or tumors in the face and neck — ENT is a critically important resource for the people of Longview and East Texas. I’m excited to be here, and is a privilege to be back.”

Littlejohn sees patients at Christus Trinity Clinic Medical Plaza III, at 705 E. Marshall Ave. Suite 4003 in Longview. For more information, call (903) 315-4ENT (4368).

Christus Health launches virtual visits

Christus Health has launched Christus On Demand Care, offering virtual visits for patients to meet with a caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7 a.m. to 7 p. m. every day of the week, and holidays. This new service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.

“Christus On Demand Care means no commute and no busy waiting room. People will always have an option to see their doctor in person. Still, we want them to have another level of convenience, comfort and safety should they need that,” said Paul Generale, executive vice president and chief strategy officer with Christus Health.

Christus On Demand Care providers can treat anything from allergies or rashes to flu. The virtual visit allows someone to be placed in a queue and to be seen quickly by the first available Christus board-certified provider. Expected wait times are no longer than 30 minutes and are currently averaging a wait of just a few minutes.

First offered to Christus associates, the care is open to communities throughout Texas and Louisiana. Anyone who might need a virtual visit needs a smartphone (iPhone or Android) device, iPad, tablet, laptop, or a computer with a working camera and microphone.

Access the on-demand care at christushealth.org/virtual-medicine .

— Share your news: Send news of new hires, job changes, promotions, awards, training completed and other news to the Sunday Business Digest by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Email them to newsroom@news-journal.com.

