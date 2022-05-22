What On-Chain Ethereum Data Shows: Rattled Investors, Continuing Growth – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Ethereum ETH/USD is showing significant investor interest after losing over half of its value from the all-time high reported in late 2021, as indicated by market data.

What Happened: The number of Ethereum on-chain addresses holding over 100 ETH reached a six-month high of 43,151 on Wednesday.

A tweet sent by Glassnode Alerts (the Twitter profile sharing on-chain trends of blockchain data firm Glassnode) also pointed out that the previous six-month high of 43,149 was observed on Tuesday.

A separate tweet by Glassnode Alerts highlights that Ethereum holders are not feeling at ease. Data shared shows that the seven-day average of the number of exchange deposits of Ethereum just reached a one-month high of 4,379.

ETH Price Action: Ethereum is trading at $1,949.42 midday Wednesday after falling 5.27% over 24 hours.

