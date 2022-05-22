AT&T's $800-Off Pixel 6 Pro Deal is Actually Good – Droid Life

Ads

AT&T kicked off a promotion today that will shave off $800 from basically any of their best Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phones. That could mean a free phone, depending on the price, or a big discount off the top tier options, like a Pixel 6 Pro or Galaxy S22 Ultra. And while I know I just dumped on 3-year contracts, which this deal is, this is one of those situations that is a pretty solid option if you have an older phone and want to get into a really good phone for almost nothing.

The deal here is that AT&T is willing to give you $800 in credits to apply over 36-months (3 years!) on a new phone if you trade something in. Most of these types of trade-in deals aren’t great, but this one allows you to get $800 for something like a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a or incredibly old Galaxy phone.

The phones you’ll need to buy to be eligible for this promo include the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Since those are the phones you should be buying right now if you are in the market, that’s great.

For trade-ins, the list is extensive, especially for older Samsung phones and iPhones. I plugged in a Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S5 and it offered me $800. I also tried the Galaxy S2 and the original Galaxy Note and got the same $800. Even the OnePlus 7 Pro and Moto Z4 are eligible. You can see the full list of eligible trade-ins here.



Alright, so what else do you need to know about this deal?

As we often say with these “deals,” you really need to be dedicated to AT&T and their network to go for this. Since I really don’t think most people switch carriers that often, this might be a good play. Also, because they are only running the deal for the best phones with the longest support, you know you’ll be buying a phone that’ll have software updates for the full 3 years of the contract.

