There's a New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Coming, Here's What We Know – MacRumors

Apple refreshes the MacBook Pro models on a regular basis, and in 2022, we could potentially see new versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch versions. Rumors suggest a new 13-inch model could come as soon as spring, while we haven’t heard much at all about a refresh of the larger models given that they just launched in October 2021.



For now, this guide focuses on the 13-inch MacBook Pro that we’re expecting to see refreshed first, but it will be updated as we hear more about all of the MacBook Pro models.

Apple last refreshed the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro in November 2020 when it debuted the first M1 Macs. It came out alongside the MacBook Air and the ‌M1‌ Mac mini, and all three product lines are due for an update.

Rumors suggest the 13-inch MacBook Pro will see no design updates, continuing to feature the same chassis with a Touch Bar, a feature that has been eliminated from the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch machines. Not all rumors have agreed on the Touch Bar, however, as Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple will remove it.



Given the lower cost, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro will not include a mini-LED display, nor is it expected to support 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates.



With no design changes, the biggest change coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the updated M2 chip.

Since the launch of the ‌M1‌, Apple has been working on a followup, which will be called the “‌M2‌.” The ‌M2‌ is expected to have the same 8-core CPU as the ‌M1‌, but there will be speed and efficiency improvements as it could be built on a smaller node.

As for GPU improvements, it will have additional GPU cores. 9 and 10-core GPU options are expected to be available, up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options available in the original ‌M1‌. The ‌M2‌ will not be as powerful as the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, which will be succeeded by the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max.

Apple is expected to use the ‌M2‌ chip in the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 2022 MacBook Air.

A rumor from 9to5Mac suggests that Apple could remove the “Pro” labeling from the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it’s worth noting we’ve heard the same rumor about the 2022 MacBook Air.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models came out in November 2021, and we haven’t heard much about new models at this point in time. Apple presumably won’t go for a design refresh because the 2021 models had a new look with mini-LED display, but we can count on new chips.

We don’t know what to expect just yet, but forthcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will likely use the future ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips. An update is expected to come out in 2023.

There is no word yet on when the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is going to come out, but Apple is working on several new Macs for 2022, so we could either see it sometime in the summer or in the fall.

Apple is working on updated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are going to use M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which are successors to the ‌M1 Pro‌ and ‌M1 Max‌. The ‌M2‌ Max chip features a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU, along with 64GB memory, and the ‌M2‌ Pro will be slightly less powerful.

Current rumors suggest the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro could be refreshed in 2023.

Have questions about Apple’s 2022 MacBook Pro plans, see something we left out, or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.

