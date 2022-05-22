Microsoft Plans Outlook Feature to Help Declutter Inboxes – WinBuzzer

Ads

Microsoft Outlook on Mac is getting email reactions with emojis, a feature that is already available in iOS and Android.

This week has been a big deal for Outlook as Microsoft’s One Outlook (Project Monarch) concept finally arrived in preview. However, over on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the company has plans for Outlook Mac too. Specifically, a new email reactions feature.

The new tool will allow Outlook users on Mac to react to emails with emojis. Of course, this feature is already available on iOS and Android, but is now coming to Apple’s desktop platform. According to Microsoft’s roadmap, the ability will arrive over the next few months.

“Reactions to Emails” allow basic emojis to be used as replies to emails and messages. Microsoft says this will make inboxes less cluttered. The company says users can use reactions without needing to send or receive an email.

The plan is to roll the feature out over multiple stages. The first preview will come to Office Insider on Mac in July. A month of testing will follow before a general availability release in August.

As mentioned, Microsoft this week brought its One Outlook to preview on Windows.

Earlier this month, new leaks showed Microsoft’s upcoming One Outlook email client, which was developed a Project Monarch. At the time, I wrote that it was likely the app would arrive soon. Well, Microsoft is now rolling out One Outlook for Windows to the Beta Channel on the Office Insider Program.

Since May 17, the new app is available to customers with Microsoft 365 or Office 365 business and education accounts on the Beta Channel. Microsoft says current testers are paying customers. Other requirements include having their default email sending account as classic Outlook on Windows and are part of the Beta channel.

source