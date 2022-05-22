Last Cloudia, AIDIS' mobile pixel-art JRPG, announces Persona 5 collab with upcoming live stream – Pocket Gamer

Ads

AIDIS has announced an epic crossover coming to Last Cloudia this month – the popular mobile RPG will soon crossover with the hit PS4 RPG Persona 5 Royal. Beginning May 26th, players can expect to dive into a brand new adventure on mobile as the world of Grazelia clashes with the world of Persona.

In the latest collaboration event for Last Cloudia, players can look forward to special promotions and in-game goodies from limited-time events during the collab. If you’re eager to learn more about the exciting crossover event, you can stay tuned in to the live stream on Monday, May 23rd, at 8 pm (PT).

In case you’re not familiar with the mobile JRPG, Last Cloudia features retro pixel art across a sprawling fantasy narrative with unique characters and an engaging progression system. Characters can be collected via the gacha pool along with Arks that players can equip to Units for special abilities. Players follow the story of 12th Order knight Kyle and his friend the magical beast Rei as they discover more about the world – and themselves – along the way. If you’d like to know more, read our guide for Last Cloudia.

If you’re eager to give the game a go for yourself, you can download Last Cloudia on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play title with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can head on over to the game’s official Facebook page and join the community of followers as well, or visit the official Persona 5 Royal site to know more about the franchise.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best RPGs for Android?

source