First felony autopilot trial: 2 died when Tesla driver blasted through end of California freeway – Silicon Valley

A Tesla driver who slammed into another car at the end of a Los Angeles County freeway will be tried for vehicular manslaughter in the two deaths, a judge ruled Thursday.

The case is the first felony prosecution in the U.S. against a driver using widely available partial autopilot technology.

In the crash, on Dec. 29, 2019, the Tesla Model S driven by Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, was allegedly going 74 mph when it reached the intersection where Highway 91 transitions to a surface street in Gardena.

The Tesla went through a red light and hit a Honda Civic, prosecutors say. The Honda’s occupants — Gilberto Alcazar Lopez, 40, of Rancho Dominguez and Maria Guadalupe Nieves-Lopez, 39, of Lynwood — were pronounced dead at the scene. They were on their first date that night, relatives said Thursday.

Los Angeles police officer Alvin Lee testified Thursday at the preliminary hearing in Compton that numerous traffic signs warn drivers to slow as they approach the end of the freeway.

The Tesla’s Autosteer and Traffic Aware Cruise Control were active at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

Lee said Riad told police he was driving with his girlfriend, and could only recall the smoke and deployed airbags before he was taken to a hospital. He and his companion suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Riad’s attorney, Arthur Barens, asked Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Teresa P. Magno to lower the charges to misdemeanors, arguing any negligence by his client would have resulted in at most a citation had a fatal crash not occurred. The judge denied the motion and ruled there was sufficient evidence to try Riad on the felony charges.

Prosecutor Brandy Chase said Riad “did nothing to stop the crash.”

Sensors in the Model S indicated Riad’s hand was on the steering wheel leading up to and at the point of collision, Tesla engineer Eloy Rubio Blanco testified. Crash data showed that the steering wheel was kept near center, with no apparent attempt to change direction, and no brakes were applied in the six minutes preceding the crash.

On its website, Tesla states that cars making use of their autopilot technology should be operated by a “fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment.” The system will only work if torque sensors in a steering wheel detect that someone is at the wheel, Rubio Blanco said.

The case against Riad is not the first involving an automated driving system, but it is the first to involve commercially available driver technology. Authorities in Arizona filed a charge of negligent homicide in 2020 against a driver Uber had hired to test a fully autonomous vehicle on public roads. The Uber vehicle, an SUV with a backup driver on board, struck and killed a pedestrian.

The U.S. government’s road safety agency has dispatched a team to investigate whether a Tesla involved in a Newport Beach crash that killed three people on May 12 was operating on a partially automated driving system.

