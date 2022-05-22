Apple Might Reveal the iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 This Fall – HYPEBAE

Home Latest News

Apple Might Reveal the iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 This Fall

Bill Taylor
Tech insiders are expecting Apple to reveal its long-awaited iPhone 14 lineup along with the AirPods Pro 2 this coming September.
According to Phone Arena, the company will be announcing its new launch on September 14 with the following products: the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly feature an “i-shaped” cutout with the FaceTime camera and True Depth camera instead of the top notch, which the other models will continue to feature. In addition to the iPhone 14, Apple is also expected to reveal the Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2.
Stay tuned as we learn more about the iPhone 14 announcement.

