STEPN (GMT) Price Prediction May 2022 – Business 2 Community

As cryptocurrency adoption soars, multiple ecosystems continue to spring up. The sector already has burgeoning sub-sectors like decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the Metaverse.

Now, we have Move-to-Earn (M2E), which is popularised by STEPN.

This guide explores the potential of the Solana-based lifestyle app, use cases, and the STEPN (GMT) price prediction.

STEPN coin has continued to break the bias surrounding alternative currencies. At press time, the token is facing a broader market deep correction and is down 13.14% with a $1.4 price peg. However, this does not take away the project’s strong bullish tendencies.

Here are a few STEPN (GMT) price predictions for 2022, 2023, and 2025:

STEPN officially launched about two months ago. Its price history and activity are significantly low compared to more established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its current market valuation of less than $2 billion shows that the project is still in its infantile stage.

However, the Solana-based protocol has been on a tear since making its first appearance in March 2022. GMT, the governance token, has recorded the following price movements since making its official debut:



Reputation-wise, STEPN is still a project finding its feet in a largely competitive industry. However, the project’s focus on an entirely different spectrum of user needs gives it a strong following in the crypto space.

The fitness industry is worth a whopping $100 billion. Web 2 platforms like YouTube only allow users to consume and create fitness content without providing a way for them to earn from it. STEPN cures this malady as it properly incentivises users to engage in a healthier lifestyle.

STEPN’s growing popularity is no mere coincidence – the project’s magic potion lies in non-fungible tokens. First demonstrated in 2014, NFTs have since grown to become a flourishing ecosystem. The sub-sector became a fan favourite following the launch of 10,000 uniquely generated algorithmic avatars in the semblance of Punks, called CryptoPunks. These digital collectables sold for millions of dollars, and Beeple’s 5000 Days NFT illustration became the catalyst for all.



Since then, NFT projects have exploded in the crypto space, leading to a conflagration of the digital and physical realms. However, several NFT-facing projects have focused on launching unique algorithmic avatars with a few dabbling in trading these digital collectables.

STEPN puts an entirely different spin on the ecosystem as its NFT sneakers allow users to earn when they walk, jog, and run. Each user’s earning potential depends on their digital sneakers and their unique attributes.

The project’s intentions to launch a renting feature and marathon would likely place it as the top dog in the rapidly growing move-to-earn (M2E) space.

Our STEPN (GMT) price prediction for this year is quite positive. This is largely dependent on the success of the M2E sector in the coming years. However, following the global restriction in movement and social gathering orchestrated by the Covid-19 pandemic, more users would see this as a way to connect virtually with others as well as keep in shape as they remain indoors.

Furthermore, these are our STEPN (GMT) price predictions for the remaining months of this year:

The financial markets are known to wind down during the festive period, and this is a fate the crypto space has been subjected to as well. Given this, our STEPN (GMT) price prediction could see the digital asset trade below the $16 price range in early 2023 as the market resets.

However, the digital token should pick up the pace once again. The project’s recovery would be based on integrations and fundamentals. For one, crypto listings on popular centralised exchanges would significantly increase its token trading capability and brand awareness among crypto investors.

Recently, the popular centralised Bitcoin trading platform ByBit launched the GMT/USDT trading pair on its landscape. This is a testament to the project’s growing relevance.



Another feature of the STEPN initiative is its emotional component. It is common knowledge that exercising releases dopamine, which leads to more happiness and satisfaction.

Another added boost to this is the health benefit of keeping a fit body and the long-term environmental impact of cutting down on climate issues. STEPN is built on the Solana blockchain which is touted to be one of the most energy-efficient protocols in the crypto space. This means that users are rest assured that their crypto-earning activities do not contribute to the global climate challenge.

Moreover, STEPN has taken its climate change drive even further and has partnered with Nori – a clean energy company – to contribute to monthly carbon removal payments worth up to $100,000. This is part of a broader initiative to facilitate less carbon emission through the Nori Marketplace.

2025 should come with more centralised exchange listings and see STEPN become even more popular among investors. At the moment of writing, STEPN is currently listed on 70+ centralised exchanges.



Decentralised exchange (DEX) listings would add spice to the project and allow investors operating solely in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space to interact with the protocol. A listing on UniSwap would allow more trading pools to open up.

Further interaction in the NFT and Metaverse ecosystems would foster more engagements as the nascent sub-sectors are worth over $20 billion combined. Given its social and gamified elements, STEPN could be the premier M2E project in the years to come.





If you have come thus far in this STEPN (GMT) price prediction analysis, knowing the lowest possible and maximum prices the digital asset could trade for is a good step forward.

In the STEPN ecosystem, two utility tokens are operational. These tokens are the Green Satoshi Tokens (GST) and the Green Metaverse Tokens (GMT). GST is used for upgrading digital sneakers and as a reward for exercising.

However, GMT covers a larger scope of the STEPN project:

Web 3 blockchain platforms have fashioned to participate in the growth of their protocols This is done through a voting mechanism called governance. Here, users are required to hold a certain amount of the network’s tokens to vote or make vocal their opinions on certain aspects of the projects. This mechanism leads to a more liberal and open ecosystem where a larger number of individuals make decisions. The GMT asset serves as the governance token for the STEPN project.

GMT is also useful as a payment method, although the user needs to meet up to an exclusive rank in the game. Level 30 and higher players can see their earnings paid directly in GMT as against GST.

Solana is a hybrid proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH) consensus algorithm, which makes it eligible for network security through staking. STEPN operating on the scalable smart contract network enables GMT for staking. This way, users can lock up or pledge their tokens towards securing the network by validating transactions in return for more of the digital assets. This can be a useful tool in generating passive revenue.

STEPN (GMT) is a part of the nascent crypto industry, which is controlled by the Bitcoin blockchain. As a result, STEPN (GMT) is subject to the price whims of the premier digital asset, which could rise or dip in a matter of hours. This makes cryptocurrencies volatile and unpredictable.



However, new crypto ecosystems like M2E and play-to-earn (P2E) are rapidly carving a strong following with some semblance of a breakaway from the BTC control surfacing. If more users commit to a healthier and less toxic lifestyle, STEPN (GMT) could see its price gains last a bit longer than other crypto assets in more fragile waters.

The Game-fi and social-fi elements would sit well with more extroverted users, who would tap into the project to connect with their fanbase. This may see STEPN (GMT) maintain a strong price valuation in the coming months.





M2E projects like STEPN (GMT) are taking the world by storm. These projects have seen their tokens listed on several exchanges. GMT recently secured a trading spot on foremost US Bitcoin exchanges, Coinbase and Kraken. While these exchanges command a significant share of the crypto market, we recommend eToro due to the exchange’s focus on creating a social environment for users to trade financial assets.

eToro is a multi-asset broker that allows the trading of several assets including commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. The automated trading platform allows the trading of 65+ top-performing digital assets. To get started, eToro requires most users to meet a base minimum deposit that starts from $10 (for UK and US investors) and can go higher subject to a user’s country of residence.

eToro supports several options for users to fund their account. Investors can use bank wire transfer and credit/debit cards. Investors can also buy BTC with PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and several others. Added to this, eToro does not charge any fee for deposits through any of the channels. Fees for crypto trading are fixed at 1%, including the spread fee. A further 1% and 0.46% is charged.

eToro has been able to stay above the competition due to its social trading capability. Investors are able to share their trading strategies and lessons. They can also communicate with one another while trading their favourite financial assets.



eToro’s most impressive trait is its CopyTrader and CopyPortfolio features. CopyTrader is especially useful for new users who have no idea of how the crypto or financial market works. With this functionality, users can easily copy or mirror the trading strategies of more experienced and advanced traders. They get to lock in profits with little effort while mitigating their risks.

CopyPortfolio tends to the portfolio maximisation of the users. This helps investors to diversify their portfolios across top-performing industries and regions. New investors also have a large inventory of learning resources at their disposal on eToro. This means beginner investors can easily learn how to trade crypto and other nuances required to settle and operate in the crypto sector.

The platform is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

