Samsung Galaxy: these smartphones will no longer be equipped with Android 13 – Tech Gaming Report

Google will release the Android 13 operating system later this year. Samsung The One UI 5 beta for your Galaxy phones is expected to start in July. Many of today’s Galaxy smartphones and tablets will receive Android 13. But not others.

Samsung offers up to four generations of major Android updates for flagship products and Galaxy tablets released in 2021 or later. Older flagships like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series came with two OS updates at launch.

In August 2020, the Korean phone maker announced that all flagship Galaxy devices launched with One UI 1.x software based on Android 9 will receive three major OS updates. This announcement made an additional Android update possible for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series.

Android 13: these Samsung Galaxy smartphones will no longer receive updates

CHIP/Marcus Kampf

Unfortunately, that won’t change the fact that the models in the two series won’t get another Android update, meaning Android 12 was the last major update for the models. And therefore they won’t get an update to Android 13 either.

These Samsung smartphones will not get Android 13:

This list is not yet complete, so it is likely that other devices will end up on the list. However, it can be said that anything older than the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series will no longer receive Android 13.

The original of this post appeared on schmidt’s blog.

