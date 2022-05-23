Model 3 and Model Y may soon get a rear display for entertainment – Not a Tesla App

It looks like the new Model 3 and Model Y may be getting a secondary display soon. In a recent tweet from @greentheonly, it was discovered that new Model 3 and Model Y models with AMD processors have the capacities for a second display.
Connectors on the circuit board of the AMD powered Model 3/Y show that it has a connector to power a “2nd display”. It is possible that the second display will be in the back of the car like the new Model S and Model X.
New Model 3 and Model Y vehicles have a circuit board that’s similar to the ones in the Model S and Model X, but they’re not the same, so this isn’t just the case of Tesla sharing parts between the two cars and letting the 2nd display port go unused.
According to Green, a similar situation occurred before, where the Model Y PCB had unused USB3 ports which were then populated in later revisions.
It’s possible that Tesla will add a rear display to the Model 3 and Model Y because it becomes a big selling point for Tesla.
The rear display gives you convenient features such as the ability to turn on rear seat heaters, and adjust the cabin temperature. It also allows you to manage music in the vehicle as well as some additional entertainment options such as play games and stream movies from Netflix, Disney+ and more.
And while games and movies on the vehicle’s main screen can only be used while parked, on the rear display your passengers are welcome to watch movies on the way to their destination.
This is a compelling feature and it’d actually cost Tesla little to add since the 8” display is powered by the same hardware as the center display.
Alternatively, it is possible, but unlikely that the second connector will be used for an instrument cluster display including speedometer, temperature, GPS, and battery information behind the steering wheel.
Looks like model 3/Y is getting a second display soon?
I just took a closer look at an AMD based model 3/y car thanks to some enterprising people
And there are two unpopulated connectors near display, one of them is marked "2nd display".
EPC has it populated – looks like s/x pic.twitter.com/99ESydFShV
The first signs of Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.12 finally surfaced yesterday as Tesla employees started receiving the internal beta.
The internal beta initially had a version of 2022.12.3.10, but it looks like Tesla has aleady issued an update with version 2022.12.3.15 (FSD Beta 10.12.1).
It’s not clear yet whether this will be the exact version that will be rolled out to public testers or if additional updates will be made.
If Tesla finds any major issues, they’ll want to fix them before rolling out the update to external testers.
FSD Beta 10.12 introduces new vehicle models for almost every vehicle type.
Some of the vehicles have been completely redesigned and are more detailed and realistic looking than the previous models.
For example, a sedan now has wheels, windows and a glass roof, instead of the previous simplistic look that resembled a Model S keyfob.
Although brakes lights were already displayed as of beta 9.0, Tesla is now displaying the third brake light as well, which has been required in the US since 1986.
FSD Betas have been able to detect and stop or go around vehicles with open doors for a while now, but Tesla will now show open doors in the visualization.
When a surrounding vehicle’s door is open, the 3D model will also show the open door and highlight the door in orange.
Elon said back in the summer of 2021 that Tesla will detect and respond to vehicle turn signals, hand gestures and more in the future.
With this release, FSD Beta now detects and visualizes turn signals in addition to brake lights.
The car will reportedly react to turn signals it has detected as well, which should help understand the intentions of other vehicles.
The last major FSD Beta release was version 10.11, which was first seen more than two months ago.
Tesla has been working on beta 10.12 for a while now and the amount of changes included in this update are huge according to Elon.
Musk said that due to the amount of changes in this beta, we can expect two steps forward and one step back.
This is a big one! Expect some two steps forward, one step back situations. These will be great ironed in point releases, hence ~10.12.2 or 10.13 for wider beta release.
There will be some issues, and in certain situations FSD may have regressed.
Tesla plans to fix any issues that arise with minor revisions to this release. Expect to see additional FSD Beta 10.12 releases such as 10.12.1 and 10.12.2 in the coming weeks.
As we have seen with other recent betas, it may be a while until all current beta testers receive this latest beta.
With beta 10.11, we saw two revisions before the majority of testers received the beta. We may see a similar situation with this update, given the amount of changes that were made.
If you’re a current beta tester, you may be waiting a couple weeks before getting this updated FSD Beta.
There haven’t been any signs of Tesla adding additional beta testers in the US since late 2021.
Elon has previously said that he hopes that Tesla will be able to add more testers who have opted in to the beta and have a Safety Score of 95 or greater in later revisions of beta 10.12.
We have the technical releases notes for FSD Beta 10.12, but Reddit user asimo3089 did a great job at interpreting the release notes to give us a better understanding of what Tesla has improved in this update.
1. Your car better understands what is and is not drivable space. This makes it more confident in easy situations, and more capable in tricky situations. Your car can also now use medians for difficult left turns, and accelerates quicker to complete turns.
2. Your car now has a better idea of objects blocking camera views. Creeping should be less scary.
3. Improved path predictions of where other others on the road will be. This gives your car better decision making for turns.
4. Sounds like: Your car will drive itself to safety much more smoothly if your car finds itself in a place it shouldn’t be. Better problem solving?
5. Your car should better see the lanes on the road, and how many of them there are, thanks to new data. This gives better turn confidence and path planning during a turn.
6. Your car is now trained on 180,000 new clips related to what lanes look like.
7. Your car is less likely to panic brake in a yellow light scenario, and has a better understanding of lane guidance when going through an intersection.
8. Road edges and road lines are now more accurate.
9. Your car now better understands visibility from the cameras, thanks to 30,000 new video clips of training data.
10. Speeds of motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists is now more accurate. Plus, your car now better predicts which direction a pedestrian is walking.
11. Your car is now less likely to confuse a parked car and an idling car thanks to 41,000 new clips of training data. This should result in fewer “phantom brakes” or silly lane changes.
12. Your car now better understands objects that are far away from you.
13. Your car will plan a better path around vehicles with car doors open.
14. Objects that are not pedestrians, cyclists, etc, should have more accurate speed predictions.
15. When changing into an adjacent lane, your car will look further ahead at vehicle speeds. If somebody up ahead is braking, your car will handle it more comfortably.
16. Your car used to only predict acceleration (Not speed) for objects moving adjacently. Now your car will predict acceleration of all moving objects including objects accelerating across your path.
17. New 3D models for vehicles on your screen. You’ll also be shown vehicles with their doors open.
18. Tesla retired a few old systems and gained 2 frames per second, per camera, resulting in better performance while self driving.
FSD Beta 10.12 is currently only available to employees, but we may see a wider release in the next couple days that includes public testers.
However, it could be several weeks before all current testers receive this update.
More details will surely be uncovered about this beta in the next few days. Stay tuned for more.
Tesla’s Model Y has won U.S. News ‘Best Luxury Electric SUV’ award. U.S. News writes “Despite the onslaught of new competitors, the Tesla Model Y is one of the most capable and well-rounded luxury electric SUVs that you can buy at the moment,” U.S. News added, “If you’re in the market, this is an option that’s well-worth a test drive.”
The Model Y was first delivered to owners in early 2020 and was the automaker’s second mass-market vehicle after the Model 3. The Model Y effectively expanded Tesla’s product line to include a new body style. Tesla’s Model Y has rapidly become the company’s best-selling vehicle, despite being more expensive than the Model 3. This speaks to the prominence of the Model Y, dominating the widely-popular crossover SUV sector.
Tesla’s Model Y starts at $62,990, making it much more appealing to mass markets than the Model X which starts at $114,990. Tesla’s Model X has been offered for seven years, but is still only produced for sentimental reasons, according to CEO Elon Musk.
U.S. News highlights that, while the Model Y offers less cargo and utility room than the Model X, it still includes many of the same tech features and comparable performance. A fully enhanced Model Y has a 0 to 60 MPH of just 3.5 seconds while still having over 300 miles of range and a 155 MPH top speed.
It’s no surprise that the Model Y was the recipient of the U.S. News ‘Best Luxury Electric SUV’ award as it topped the list of best-selling EVs in the US in Q1 2022. In Q1 2022, U.S. EV sales were up 60% year-over-year, demonstrating the continued shift away from internal combustion engine vehicles.
Tesla took first, second and third place with an impressive 52,051 registered units for the Model Y, and 47,682 registered units of the Model 3. These two models alone make up the bulk of the entire U.S. EV market. Tesla also achieved third place with 9,250 registrations of the Model S and seventh place is the Tesla Model X with 4,899 registrations. Tesla remains the leader in EV sales, consistently selling a number of vehicles unattainable to competitors.
