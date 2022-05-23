Tesla opens UK Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs – NationalWorld

Ads

Tesla has opened parts of its UK Supercharger network to EVs from other manufacturers for the first time.

The firm announced on 18 May that it was immediately opening access at 15 of its sites in England, Scotland and Wales to owners of non-Tesla models.

The 15 locations have 158 charger connections between them, representing around a fifth of the firm’s total Supercharger provision in the UK. The pilot scheme will see non-Tesla owners given access to a range of chargers capable of up to 250kW charging, immediately expanding the UK’s ultra-rapid public charging provision.

The move is part of a wider trial that has seen Superchargers in a number of European countries opened to non-Tesla owners.

A statement from Tesla said: “It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric.

“Access to an extensive, convenient and reliable fast-charging network is critical for large-scale EV adoption. That’s why, since opening our first Superchargers in 2012, we have been committed to rapid expansion of the network.

“More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion. Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.”

The pilot scheme has opened the following locations to non-Tesla EVs:

South-East England

Cambridgeshire/Oxfordshire

The North

Scotland

Wales

UK drivers who sign up to the Tesla app can also access selected locations in France; The Netherlands; Norway; Spain; Sweden; Belgium; Austria.

Most but not all modern EVs are compatible with the Superchargers in the pilot scheme.

All the Superchargers in the trial are the new V2 and V3 units, which use the CCS charging system.

This means most modern EVs are able to use the charging sites. However, vehicles which only have CHAdeMO or Type 2 connectors cannot use them.

Tesla has also warned that the layout of some locations means the charging cables on the Superchargers may not be long enough to reach the charge ports on all other models.

Tesla has said that the price will vary depending on the location, with the exact cost displayed on the Tesla app. It is thought that the average price will be around 60p per kWh. That’s more than rival ultra-rapid charging provider Instavolt but less than the Ionity network charges for its 350kW chargers.

Drivers of other EVs will be able to pay a monthly subscription of £10.99 to reduce their charging costs.

As with Tesla drivers, anyone leaving a fully charged car occupying a charging bay will be charged a 50p per minute idle fee.

To use the Supercharger network drivers have to download the latest Tesla app and create an account.

After setting up a payment method drivers can select the “Charge Your Non-Tesla” to see a list of available locations and can then start and stop charging remotely via the app.

Tesla has said the scheme will not affect its existing customers, who will continue to enjoy lower charging costs and full integration between their car and the charging network.

