Front page layout
Site theme
Sign up or login to join the discussions!
Samuel Axon – May 18, 2022 11:45 am UTC
Over the past two years, Apple has completed an overhaul of its entire laptop lineup. That means it’s as good a time as any for people who have been holding out on upgrading an older MacBook to dive in.
But which MacBook is the best one to pick up? That depends a lot on your specific use case, and that’s what we’ll explore here today.
Typically, buying guides pick the diamonds out of the rough—the “rough” being hundreds of subpar products. But when recommending a MacBook, it’s a simpler affair. There aren’t that many of them to pick from. But because they typically cannot be upgraded, there are some consequential choices you’ll need to make before buying.
So we won’t just highlight the best MacBook to buy for a specific use—we’ll also discuss configurations and other more granular concerns to consider when ordering a machine.
Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.
You must login or create an account to comment.
Join the Ars Orbital Transmission mailing list to get weekly updates delivered to your inbox.
CNMN Collection
WIRED Media Group
© 2022 Condé Nast. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/20) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 1/1/20) and Ars Technica Addendum (effective 8/21/2018). Ars may earn compensation on sales from links on this site. Read our affiliate link policy.
Your California Privacy Rights | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.
Ad Choices
MacBook buying guide: The right M1 laptop for each use case – Ars Technica
Front page layout