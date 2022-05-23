How to download Instagram Stories in easy steps? – Techstory

Ads

Know-How to download Instagram Stories in easy steps



All tycoon of all social media apps- Instagram has a well-knowned feature called- stories. This feature allows users to share a photo or video with their followers in form of a story that stays on their profile for a period of 24 hours. There is more to it, Instagram stories can also be added as ‘Highlights which will stay on your profile for as long as you wish to keep them.

There can be times when you wish to download your’s or someone else’s Instagram story for a reason and save it on your phone. It can either be a really informative video that you wish to share with relevant people or it could simply be your significant other’s cute video!

Now Instagram could come with a built-in option that would allow users to save/download Instagram stories but then it would mess with user’s privacy. However, there’s still no need to feel disappointed. There are some ways with which you can download photos and videos that appear in Instagram stories and highlights.

You can use the following methods to save stories from both public and private Instagram profiles

Baby steps first. if all you need to save on your phone is a mere picture of someone’s story, you won’t have to go through with the pain of downloading a third-party app. All you have to do is simply take a screenshot of the story you wish to keep. And yes it is as simple as it sounds.

If it is a video that you need to save and a simple screenshot won’t simply do, you can install the app ‘Story Saver’ from Google Play Store. Follow these steps to use Story Saver app.



This step is easy peasy lemon squeezy as well! In case, it didn’t already come to you, Brand new information- you can also use a screen recorder to download an Instagram Story. One can download the screen recorder apps from Google Play Store, there are plenty of them available on the store.

In case that you are using an iOS device, you will not even have to lift a finger and record the screen easily since apple comes with a built-in screen recorder available in the control center.





