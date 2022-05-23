MUSIC NFT, WEB3 NEWS: Medallion shines • Serenade + $4.25M • Linktree 'gets' NFTs • Chill RX builds community – hypebot.com

Ads

Medallion has raised $9 million in funding for one of the more promising Web3 music startups that has come across my desk recently. Founder and former Songkick CEO Matt Jones attracted some well-connected investors to this Seed round, including Betaworks, POAP Ventures, Polygon Ventures, Chernin Group, Mike Shinoda, Red Light Ventures, and Tycho.

More than just anither NFT platform, Medallion is promising to build a much needed tool for artists to create their own web3 communities.

Here is Medallion’s pitch: “Artists will be able to create owned and operated digital worlds that expand community participation, actionable insights, and economic potential. Fans can join communities that look and feel like an artist’s world through a seamless web3 onboarding that requires no technical set-up or payments. As community members, fans can access a suite of benefits and participate creatively through input or ownership around digital goods.”

I’ve heard dozens of similar pitches, but… #HOPEFUL

‘Green music NFT marketplace Serenade has raised USD 4.25 million “to support artists by creating new revenue streams from unique fan experiences.”

The company has attracted severa music industry investors, including senior management figures from Atlantic Records UK, Secret Sounds, Future Classic, UNIFIED Music Group and Warner Music Group, as well as actor Hugh Jackman. The group has also been joined by Matt Gudinski and Johann Poniah of Mushroom Group and former Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning.

“There is a clearly an enthusiastic demand for eco-friendly , easy-to understand, artist and fan friendly NFTs and the fact that so many respected music and creative industry professionals have backed us with personal investments is humbling,” said CEO Max Shand,

Linktree has revealed new features that will allow creators to showcase NFTs and “build a community around ownership.” The new features were developed in partnership with NFT marketplace OpenSea.

A new “NFT Gallery” feature allows users to showcase their NFTs on their Linktree and have the option to connect their Metamask wallets to verify ownership of the collection.

Earlier this year, the Chill Rx project dropped 9,999 unique NFTs that grant exclusive opportunities like providing exposure and guidance to anyone looking to enter the music industry.

With the purchase of a Chill Rx NFT on OpenSea, holders become part of musician and music industry comnunity with ccess to opportunities like community songwriting sessions, AMAs with established artists, chances to submit demos to labels, and more.

The Chill Rx project was founded by Sidney Swift, a notable record producer for artists like Beyonce and Diplo with over a decade of experience in the industry.

I heard that web3 is the future of music websites, but the experience is higher.

Wow, I had no idea blockchains were so pervasive. Even the world of music is feeling the reverberations of the Web3 craze. I just hope that companies like Medallion really know what they are doing.

Thank you for letting me know. In fact, I never would have thought that Web3 in turn could influence the music industry so much. Therefore, I was really surprised when I read this article, but it is never too late to expand the horizon of your knowledge and this article was exactly that event for me. Thank you for covering this topic and a lot of new information.

