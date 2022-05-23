'Standing with you' Jamie Oliver praised for Eton Mess protest outside No 10 amid backlash – Express

Ads

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

Jamie Oliver, 46, has received a wave of support after he led a protest outside Downing Street over the government’s U-turn on its anti-obesity strategy. The crowd of around 100 people were demanding a ban on multibuy and Buy-One-Get-One-Free deals on unhealthy foods.

Friday’s demonstration saw the celebrity chef carrying a giant Eton Mess which he said was a reference to the “privilege and mess that is our British government”.

Following the protest, Jamie took to Instagram to thank those who joined him.

Ads

Sharing a picture of the demonstration, the chef penned in view of his nine million followers: “A massive thank you to everyone that came to Number 10 today.

“It was crazy, but we did what we needed to do, to officially hold the government to account on their child health U-turn.

READ MORE:Britney Spears fans taken aback by more naked pics amid concern





“I was touched and inspired by how many of you came from far away to support us…we shall push on.”

In a follow-up video, Jamie expressed how grateful he was once again.

Speaking directly to the camera, he said: “It was a busy day, it was raining, and there were so many amazing people that came from all over the country, from all backgrounds. There were teachers, professionals that work on the frontline, kids, students, I was so grateful so thank you so much if you came.

“Hopefully we did the cause proud.”





Jamie’s posts sparked a huge reaction from his fans and hundreds took to the comments to applaud him.

Belgian author, Regula Ysewijn, wrote: “Standing with you from Belgium!”

Philly added: “Thank you for all you do. I will never give up hope but we now need to support the farmers too or the only ‘food’ on offer will be grown in labs!”

Fiona stated: “Well done Jamie. We need more people like you in government.”

DON’T MISS

Brian McFadden cheated on Kerry Katona with a stripper at his stag do [LATEST]

Jamie Oliver sparks fury over Eton Mess – ‘Attack on working class!’[NEWS]

Dick Van Dyke, 96, steps out in rare appearance with young wife, 50[INSIGHT]

And Paul penned: “Thank you Jamie for all your hard work for the children of Britain even if the government and Boris don’t give a dam.”

Nevertheless, some people have criticised the protest as “tone deaf” amid the current cost of living crisis.

James commented: “Just a thought, why don’t you push the government to make healthy options more affordable?

“To some people right now they are buying whatever they can afford and in most cases that will be unhealthy options. Taking those options away at this moment in time will only harm people more.”

Twitter user Nate also fumed: “I see Jamie Oliver is once again attacking working class families by pretending to care about the food they eat.

“How about instead of scrapping money saving deals on food, we make healthy food cheaper? We help the cost of living? We give better access to child care?”

And Ash added: “Jamie Oliver is becoming increasingly tone deaf, and maybe HE is the one that needs an Eton mess pudding in his face.”

Jamie was asked at the protest whether his campaign was out of touch at a time where families are struggling to put food on the table.

He said: “This whole strategy was designed by the government and has been researched by the government proving that this particular mechanic [two-for-one deals on junk food] makes people spend more of their income and waste more….

“We want to put child health first, the strategy was looking world class and now it doesn’t.”

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source