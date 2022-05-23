COLA Social Security: When will your fourth round check arrive? – Marca English

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

The fourth round of Social Security checks are due to go out soon

There’s the fourth round of Social Security checks coming to your door.

Around 64 million Social Security beneficiaries witnessed an increase of 5.9% in their cost of living adjustment in 2022.

The Social Security checks will be sent on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays according to birth dates.

Due to the increase, retired workers will see a monthly rise from $1,565 to $1,657 in their checks.

The couple’s benefits rose from $2,599 to $2,753 per month. Meanwhile, disabled Americans also saw a rise of 5.9%.



Shannon Benton with the Senior Citizens League said in an interview with the Sun, “we have received hundreds of emails from people concerned about making ends meet.”

“The high cost of living adjustment, for many, just exacerbated their financial woes by bumping their income above program limits to qualify for medicare savings programs and extra help.”

-If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your check will be delivered on Wednesday, April 13.

-If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your check will be delivered on Wednesday, April 20.

-If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your check will be delivered on Wednesday, April 27.

Federal help is available with the Social Security checks. However, if those checks are not enough to cover basic needs, you can also qualify for the SSI program.

SSI is available for 65-years-olds and older with limited income resources.

The SSI sends monthly payments to adults and children with disabilities. For qualifying, you need specific financial points.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. Todos los derechos reservados.

Follow us

source