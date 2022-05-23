'Genshin Impact' Version 2.7 Releases on May 31st With a New Archon Quest, Yelan, Xiao and Arataki Itto Reruns, and More – TouchArcade – Touch Arcade

Ads

The major Genshin Impact (Free) 2.7 update that was announced alongside its roadmap yesterday is due on May 31st across all platforms. Developer HoYoverse has announced that a new Archon Quest in the Chasm unveiling Liyue and yaksha’s history will be added alongside Yelan finally joining in. There will also be reruns for Xiao and Arataki Itto with the Arataki gang hosting a drumalong rhythm game.Genshin Impact 2.7 Hidden Dreams in the Depths will see players stranded in the depths with Yanfei, Yelan, Arataki Itto, and Kuki Shinobu. Playing through the story here unlocks the new combat challenge – Realms of Guile and War and rewards including an event-exclusive four-star bow, Fading Twilight which will be available in the event shop. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.7 full trailer below:

As usual, pre-installation will go live closer to release. Expect it around a week from now on iOS, Android, and PC platforms. If you haven’t checked out Genshin Impact yet, you can download it for free on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here. The PC version is available on the official website here and the Epic Games Store. If you play on iOS, with iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 and later, you can now use PS5 and Xbox Series X|S controllers to play Genshin Impact. We featured Genshin Impact as our Game of the Week when it released and awarded it our 2020 Game of the Year. Have you been playing Genshin Impact recently and what do you want to see in 2.7 and 2.8 over the next few weeks?

