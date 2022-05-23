7 Ways to Enable Scan to Computer in Windows 11 – WindowsReport.com

Ads

Are you in search of information on how to enable scan to a computer in Windows 11? Well, the OS is enabled to scan an image, document, and any other compatible files to your computer.

They can then be saved anywhere you prefer and probably uploaded to the cloud, hence, accessible from anywhere you want.

Dedicated software controls most scanners. They are made available by their manufacturers.

It is also possible to control them using an application provided by Microsoft itself or one of the best scanner apps for Windows 11. But then, users have complained that they experience some problems while trying to scan.

Generally, the reason for Windows scanners not being detected can be broadly categorized into two: situations when the computer does not detect the printer at all, and instances when the printer is detected but scanning does not work.

These issues especially the latter can be caused by one of the following reasons:

This method is recommended in case your PC is low on can device memory. It would also work for readers in search of solutions on how to enable scan to computer on Windows 10.

Windows Image Acquisition (WIA) enables unhindered communication between graphic software on the computer and imaging hardware like scanners. The solution above can also work for readers looking for guides on how to scan to a computer in Windows 7.

In the second section of this solution guide, we listed the common reasons why Windows may not enable scan to computer in Windows 11. Also, not all printers are designed with scanners, so, it is important to ascertain if yours possess the feature.

Users who have just upgraded their Windows 11 usually face hiccups with scanning. Sometimes, to fix this, you will need to go and download the official software for the scanner on the manufacturer’s website.

Another thing that could make your computer not detect the scanner is when the scanner software is not compatible with the PC.

Make sure that your VPN is disconnected when visiting your printer manufacturer’s official website to get the best recommendation for your need.

Meanwhile, there are lots of free scanning software tools for Windows 11 on the market today that work seamlessly with any computer with the required compatibility.

One of them is the Windows scan developed by Microsoft and available for download in the Microsoft Store.

If you are looking for alternatives that are both effective and free, we have a review on free scanning software for Windows 11/10 to help you decide which to choose.

Literally, all printers with scanners are expected to be compatible with Windows 11, but some of our readers have reported that after contacting Microsoft Support when they had issues, they were told the latest Windows OS version is not compatible with all printers.

The reason for this is many, but one specific one is that the manufacturer hasn’t updated their drivers to synergize with Windows 11. This is a move many big boys in the printing industry don’t hesitate to act upon.

When searching for scanners that are compatible with Windows 11, check out our review of the best printers with feeder scanners to make an informed decision.

Experiencing any issue with scanning all because you updated Windows is something that could be frustrating. We hope any of the solutions discussed so far has helped you fix the problem. If not, also take a look at our article on what to do if the HP scanner is not working on Windows 11.

Let’s know how you were able to enable scan to a printer on Windows 11 after reading through this guide. Don’t hold back from sharing any other useful tips you discovered in the comments section below.

