Ethereum Price Prediction – Will Arthur Be Right Again, $10k by 2023? – Business 2 Community

Ads



In an April blog Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes predicted ETH would drop – he was right – then his Ethereum price prediction for 2022 was $10,000 – by the end of the year and start of 2023.

Many follow the Medium blog of the crypto capitalist – but will he also be correct about the Ethereum price having the momentum to reach $10k?

Ethereum provides a peer-to-peer network that executes and verifies smart contracts, enabling participants to transact with each other without a central authority. Developers use Ethereum’s platform to build decentralised applications by using the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Ethereum has cemented its place as the second-biggest coin by market cap.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

When Ethereum (ETH) was trading at around $3,500 at the beginning of April 2022, Arthur Hayes forecasted that ETH would drop to $2,500 by June.

He was correct, although the Ethereum price hit that level in May and has even dipped to around $1,700 on some crypto exchanges. Ethereum investors watched the coin make an all-time high in November 2021 by reaching $4,870. Since then, ETH has been in an over six month downtrend, currently hovering at around $2,000.

Investors who bought the top are down more than 60% on their Ethereum investment. Hayes also sees further potential downside for Ethereum. He said he’ll be a Bitcoin buyer at $20,000 and an Ethereum buyer at $1,300. A drop to $1,300 means that Ethereum will plunge just over 70% from its ATH.

Although such a crash would be devastating to investors who bought Ethereum’s top, Hayes sees a bullish future for the coin. He predicts that Ethereum will go to $10,000 by 2023. Is that possible, considering such a massive crash?

The Ethereum price gained momentum in December 2020, and it passed the 2018 all-time high in January 2021. The price didn’t struggle to breakout past that resistance level and reached just above $2,000 before retesting it. Ethereum bounced off the new support level and surged to $4,383.

A 60% drop followed, resulting in Ethereum reaching $1,713 before pumping to its new all-time high of $4,870. Whenever Ethereum has set a new high, we’ve experienced massive volatility. Corrections are normal after massive bull runs.

Ethereum has made a lower low after a retrace to $2,160. Further downside for Ethereum is on the cards. But where does strong support come in and a possible reversal to the upside?

The crypto market has shown that after breaking into a new all-time high, a massive crash follows and a retrace to the previous all-time high is almost inevitable. That seems to be Ethereum’s trajectory for the short term. Strong support awaits Ethereum at around the $1,400 price level, which is the coin’s previous all-time high.

Hayes is definitely on to something by stating that he would buy Ethereum at $1,300. At that price level, Ethereum could experience quick price action, where a candle dips below support, making traders believe that further downside is possible – a ‘fake out’ to shake out the weak hands.

Buyers could step in with massive volume, resulting in a wick forming below support and a reversal. So that explains the possible Ethereum upside, but can we justify Hayes’ Ethereum price prediction of $10,000?

The crypto market has seen Bitcoin crash 80% before putting in a new blow-off top. That’s happened several times in a few years. The Bitmex CEO’s prediction for the Ethereum price could hit by the end of 2022, or take until 2023 – 2024 if it takes longer for the next bull market to kick in.

If Arthur is right and the current bear market ends by 2023, followed by a bull cycle for Ethereum with a $10k price target, that would be a 500% return on investment (ROI) for those buying Ethereum at the today’s ETH price levels.

Investors should be careful when investing in one cryptocurrency as profits aren’t guaranteed. As the Terra (LUNA) crash showed, don’t over-invest in one altcoin – diversify into several of the best altcoins.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Anthony Layton.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Anthony has an interest in the latest SEO, digital media and marketing trends, working as a content writer in those disciplines.… View full profile ›

Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve

by Mary Lister

by Michael Abetz

by Meredith Wood

by Daniel Hopper

by Jonathan Furman

by Hassan Mansoor

by Brent Carnduff

by Brian Morris

Ads

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source