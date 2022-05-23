Swiss Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Cryptocurrency in US – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Lubomir Tassev

Luxury watch manufacturer TAG Heuer announced it’s introducing online cryptocurrency payments for customers in the United States. The Swiss company provides the new payment option through a partnership with crypto payment processor Bitpay.

Designer and maker of luxury timepieces TAG Heuer is now accepting crypto for its high-quality products. Techniques d’Avant Garde (TAG), founded over a century and a half ago by Edouard Heuer in Switzerland, said this week that clients within the U.S. will be able to purchase its watches and accessories online with multiple coins. The company explained the move in a press release:

With an increasing number of customers using or earning digital currencies regularly, TAG Heuer intends to be a key player in the imminent transformation of the e-commerce and retail spaces.

The alternative payment method is facilitated by the crypto payment platform Bitpay. Buyers can spend a dozen cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), ethereum (ETH), and dogecoin (DOGE), as well as five stablecoins. They will be able to pay up to $10,000 per transaction with no minimum spending requirements.

“We have been following cryptocurrency developments very closely ever since bitcoin first started trading,” TAG CEO Frédéric Arnault was quoted as stating. “As an avant-garde watchmaker with an innovative spirit, we knew TAG Heuer would adopt what promises to be a globally integrated technology in the near future despite the fluctuations,” the executive added.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Bitpay provides companies with a payment gateway service allowing businesses to integrate cryptocurrency payments on their platforms. “We are excited to see global brands such as TAG Heuer investing in the crypto space and seeking the support of Bitpay to adapt their digital platforms to the rapid transformation of e-commerce,” said Stephen Pair, co-founder and CEO of Bitpay.

A pop-up window now greets visitors on Tag Heuer’s U.S. website, informing them that the company already accepts cryptocurrency. To spend their digital coins, they will have to click ‘Bitpay’ during the checkout and select their preferred crypto.

Lubomir Tassev is a journalist from tech-savvy Eastern Europe who likes Hitchens’s quote: “Being a writer is what I am, rather than what I do.” Besides crypto, blockchain and fintech, international politics and economics are two other sources of inspiration.



Tony Hawk's Latest NFTs to Come With Signed Physical Skateboards

