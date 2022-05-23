How to share someone’s story on Instagram – Dexerto

Ads

If you’ve ever seen an Instagram story from a friend or celebrity you want to share with others, there are a couple of different ways you may be able to achieve this. Here’s what you need to know.

Despite the increasing popularity of sites like TikTok, Instagram remains one of the most used social media platforms out there. People love sharing photos and videos with their friends through the app, and keeping up to date with the lives of celebrities and influencers.

Stories are one of the main ways people post content on the app, and consist of photos or videos that disappear within 24 hours of being posted.

If you’ve seen someone else’s story on that app and you want to share it for whatever reason, there are a few ways that you can do this.

If another user has tagged you in their Instagram story, you will have the option to share it to your own story. This is great for sharing pictures of yourself and others, along with a variety of other things on your own story.

To do so, follow these instructions:

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use this method if you have not been tagged.

If you haven’t been mentioned in a post but still want to share it, you can always screenshot it using your phone, and then re-upload the image to your story.

To upload a picture from your camera roll:

This method will mean that your followers can’t click on the story to navigate to the original post, but it’s one option for sharing something if you haven’t been tagged.

If don’t want to share the story post to your own story, you can always just send the link to a friend so that they’re able to check out the post for themselves.

To do this, follow these steps:

Alternatively, you can click the paper airplane button and send it to someone directly via Instagram.

Each of these different options will depend on the privacy settings of the person whose story you are trying to share.

