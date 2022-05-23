When will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stream on Disney Plus? – BGR

Ads

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has crossed $700 million at the box office despite a significant drop in the second weekend. The movie should top $1 billion globally by the time it’s done with the theatrical window. But some MCU fans will wait until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney Plus to see the sequel. Others are awaiting the Disney Plus release so they can rewatch the film at home, where they can control the playback and watch extras.

The good news is that Multiverse of Madness isn’t Spider-Man: No Way Home when it comes to hitting streaming services. Doctor Strange 2 is a Disney-only production, which means it’ll hit Disney Plus very soon. And now, it appears as though Disney has leaked the release date.

Like Multiverse of Madness, No Way Home is a multiverse movie. And it ties directly into the Strange sequel. Without spoiling anything, Doctor Strange 2 does provide answers to some of your burning No Way Home questions.

But the latest MCU Spider-Man story is a Sony movie. And while Sony and Disney have a deal for Disney Plus, it’s not a great one. No Way Home is still not available on the streaming service, despite being released in mid-December 2017.

It’s also not yet available on any other streaming platform. The only way to stream it is by renting or buying the digital version. Blu-rays are also an option.

That said, Multiverse of Madness is a Disney-made movie. As such, the company can release it on streaming services whenever it wants, without having to wait as long.

Disney won’t release Doctor Strange 2 on Disney Plus soon than 45 days after its theatrical release, however. That’s what we can expect from most blockbusters when it comes to release dates for streaming services.

The studio will want to make the most of Multiverse of Madness at the box office. The film doesn’t have any real competition threatening its dominance until next week when Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas.

Simple math tells us that 45 days from that May 6th release date equals a June 20th Disney Plus release. So June 20th is the soonest that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can reach Disney Plus. But that also happens to be a Monday, which would make it a highly unusual release.

Disney debuts its MCU Disney Plus TV series on Wednesdays. With that in mind, June 22nd would be a much better fit for the Multiverse of Madness premiere.

According to Disney+ Germany, #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness will be coming to @DisneyPlus on 22 June.

News and image via: @DragonSkill01 pic.twitter.com/l57F0ho3C0

It so happens that the official social channels for Disney Plus Germany posted the schedule seen in the tweet above.

According to the tweet, Doctor Strange 2 hits Disney Plus on June 22nd. Moreover, you’ll also get The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the streaming service on the same day.

While Disney could always change its mind, it won’t take too long to see Doctor Strange 2 on a smaller screen.

We will also note that Ms. Marvel is the next MCU show to premiere on Disney Plus. It has a June 8th release date, so its third episode will arrive on June 22nd. If Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also hits Disney on the same day, you’ll have plenty of MCU content to stream.

