Virgin Mobile deals: This iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Air 4 and AirPods Pro bundle is MIND-BLOWING – Expert Reviews

Sign up for our daily newsletter
header-social
Secondary menu
Brace yourself because this is one of the best Virgin Mobile deals we’ve ever seen: if you sign up for a three-year deal, you’ll get the 256GB version of the four-star iPhone 13 Pro with unlimited 5G data, a five-star 64GB iPad Air 4 and a pair of five-star AirPods Pro for £71/mth. Apple bundles as good as this are incredibly rare, particularly ones that involve some of the latest, greatest kit.
First, let’s crunch the numbers. This offer will cost £2,556 over the course of the 36 months, which sounds like a lot until you consider that the 256GB iPhone 13 Pro (£1,049), three years of unlimited Virgin Mobile data (£936), iPad Air 4 (£499) and AirPods Pro (£239) would set you back £2,723 if bought separately. That’s a stupendous saving of £167 – without any of the hassle of having to renew your SIM after two years.
As we explain in more detail below, each of the three devices is outstanding in its own right and the Apple ecosystem you’re getting will stay superfast for years to come. Just make sure you snap them up while stocks last.
Buy now from Virgin Mobile
We awarded the main event, the iPhone 13 Pro, four stars in our in-depth review, singing the praises of its vivid 120Hz OLED display, respectable battery life and spectacular set of cameras. It might not have set the world alight as an update to the iPhone 12 Pro, but we still declared it to be “the pick of the four iPhone models released in 2021”, beating its pricier sibling, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, on value for money. Simply put, if you’re after an iPhone, this is the best you can buy.
Next, the iPad Air 4 blew us away when it was first released in 2020. We lavished it with compliments, awarding it five stars and a coveted Best Buy award for its lightning-fast performance that rivaled the iPad Pro, light design and excellent camera. It might be approaching its second birthday, but this is a top tablet that will keep you browsing, streaming, video-calling and gaming far into the future.
Last but certainly not least, the unrivaled AirPods Pro. Another worthy winner of five stars and a Best Buy award, Apple’s earbuds sound brilliant, filter out your surroundings via active noise cancellation (ANC), stay in your ears during exercise, are water-resistant and have a chunky battery life of five hours. In short, they’re brilliant.
Buy now from Virgin Mobile
As you might have guessed from our excited tone, this Virgin Media deal is something special. Offers on any kind of latest-generation Apple gear are extremely rare, let alone one that bundles two five-star devices with the best iPhone money can currently buy for a head-turning price. Again, get in there as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment.
If you want to size up its competition, why not head over to our roundup of the best iPhone 13 deals from the major mobile providers? Alternatively, find the most secure or stylish protection for your new phone with our list of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
The best budget smartphones: The best cheap phones in the UK
The best smartphones you can buy in 2022
Best mid-range phone: Astonishingly affordable smartphones
Best Android phone: The best budget, mid-range and high-end
The best 4K HDR TVs you can buy
The best Wi-Fi extenders to buy from £35
How to watch the 2021-2022 Champions League anywhere online
The best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022
The best tablets from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and more
The best Windows, Apple and Chrome OS laptops to buy
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro review: Mid-range perfection
Samsung Galaxy S21: 2021 is off to a great start
BT Whole Home Wi-Fi: A versatile Wi-Fi system for A LOT less
Anker Soundcore Life Q30: Effective ANC on a budget
Nokia X10 review: Charming but flawed
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review: A minor but worthy upgrade
Honor Magic 4 Pro review: Huawei-like hardware
Realme C31 review: A bona fide bargain
Oppo Find X5 review: A flagship worthy of greatness
Nokia X10 review: Charming but flawed
How to make your iPhone 13 even better with EE
Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Huawei Mate Xs 2 hands on review
The best Wi-Fi extenders to buy from £35
Copyright © Expert Reviews Holdings Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Expert Reviews™ is a registered trade mark.
Virgin Mobile deals: This iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Air 4 and AirPods Pro bundle is MIND-BLOWING – Expert Reviews
Sign up for our daily newsletter