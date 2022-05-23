Autograph Announces 2022 Indianapolis 500 NFT Collection – INDYCAR

Ads

Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, along with INDYCAR, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske today announced the launch of their first exclusive NFT collection in celebration of the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 on NBC.

The unique NFT collaboration features a three-part NFT collection: an exclusive redeemable 2022 Indianapolis 500 Race Day NFT; a NTT INDYCAR SERIES Mystery Driver Container, featuring 33 distinctive driver cards, one for each of the highly skilled athletes competing in this year’s Indy 500; and a one-of-a-kind, intricately detailed re-creation of the 1972 Indianapolis 500-winning car for Team Penske.

The 2022 Race Day NFT is a commemorative NFT available for free to everyone who purchased a seat at the iconic motorsports event, with unparalleled authentication powered by blockchain technology. All Indianapolis 500 ticket holders are eligible to redeem the celebratory NFT and unlock special additional content.

Additionally, INDYCAR and Autograph collaborated to drop the 2022 Mystery Driver Container: a unique NFT that, once purchased and opened, will reveal one of the 33 talented NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers competing in the 106th Indianapolis 500. 1,089 mystery containers will be available for purchase on Monday, May 23 and the mystery container will reveal its driver card on Friday, May 27 before the Indianapolis 500 Race Weekend. Fans will be able to collect their favorite drivers after the reveal by buying, selling or trading the NFTs once opened. The holder of each NFT at the start of the race will receive a special utility: a commemorative piece of carbon fiber placed in the car of their NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver.

To finalize the collection, Autograph partnered with Team Penske to create a limited edition NFT: a 3D recreation of Team Penske’s race-winning 1972 car, paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the team’s first Indianapolis 500 win.

“‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ is ready for its first official leap into the world of Web3, and Autograph is honored to be the partner to make that a reality,” said Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO at Autograph. “This collection pays homage to the Indianapolis 500’s illustrious past and celebrates the future of the sport. Each NFT was crafted with painstaking detail to create a unique collection that will also deliver new types of utility for fans, bringing them closer to the sport, the event and the team they love.”

“We’re thrilled to offer this NFT collection in partnership with Autograph for our dedicated, loyal, and engaged fans to celebrate the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and bring this passionate community to Web3,” said Jonathan Gibson, executive vice president of Penske Corp. “This is a moment in time to commemorate, and we are excited to continue our relationship with Autograph to bring the Brickyard to the blockchain.”

Indianapolis 500 ticket holders can redeem their 2022 Commemorative Race Day NFT beginning at 3 p.m. (ET) Thursday, May 19 by visiting Autograph.io. The 2022 Mystery Drop Container will be available via direct sale beginning at 3 p.m. (ET) Monday, May 23, and is available to view on Autograph.io and can be purchased on the DraftKings Marketplace (Nasdaq: DKNG).

For more information on Autograph and the INDYCAR, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske collections, please visit: www.autograph.io.

