Kanye West returns to Instagram nearly two months after he was blocked – The News International

Ads

US rapper Kanye West has returned to Instagram nearly two months after he was blocked from posting on the photo-video sharing platform.

The Gold Digger singer made his return with a sweet comment on his girlfriend Chaney Jones’ endearing post.

Chaney took to the Facebook-owned app and shared her stunning photos without any caption.

Kanye was the first to react to the snaps.

He can’t stop gushing over his ladylove and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Instagram said in March it had blocked Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, from using his account for 24 hours for violating the social network’s harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old megastar had been in the spotlight for several weeks over his attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian.

An Instagram spokesperson said West was prevented from posting, commenting and sending DMs on the social network for 24 hours.

It had also deleted content — without saying specifically what — from his account for violating rules on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

Queen Elizabeth is willing to make significant changes to a key ceremony to save Prince Andrew from shame

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding wardrobe features love for husband Travis Barker

Jason Momoa’s fans sent prayers for his quick recovery on his Instagram post

Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram story about Kourtney Kardashian’s copying wellness brand

Billie Eilish talks about how people laughing at her tics leaves her ‘incredibly offended’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have just one glimmer of hope’ since Queen’s olive branch

Copyright © 2022. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors

source