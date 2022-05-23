Crypto News: Do Kwon of Luna, Terra Fame Has $10 Billion Bitcoin Plan – Bloomberg

The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.
Medicine has limited options for restoring lost hearing, but recently, inventors in Japan and the U.S. have been trying a new approach: vibrating devices that allow users to “hear” through their skin
Fed Rate-Hike Pause in September May ‘Make Sense,’ Bostic Says
Airbnb Is Shutting China Business to Focus on Outbound Asia Travel
Broadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMware
Florida Can’t Stop Social Media Companies From Banning Politicians, Court Rules
UK Designer Ted Baker Picks Preferred Bidder After Sycamore Bows Out
Hidden Economic Risks Lurk for New Australian Leader Albanese
Nigeria Shunned OECD-Backed Tax Agreement Over Revenue Concerns
Bill Hwang Ordered to Turn Over Passport After Release on $100 Million Bond
JPMorgan Plans to Hire 1,300 More Advisers Over Next Three Years
Léa Seydoux, Once Again, Rules the Cannes Film Festival
This Independent Watch Brand Manages to Surprise Us Once Again
The SEC Goes After Greenwashing
Everyone’s a Fat Cat in US Politics Today
How Democrats Can Survive the Midterms
The Thrill of Better Office Wi-Fi
Compensation Is Becoming an Even Bigger Headache in the Remote-Work Era
My History With Scoliosis Made Me Seek a Better Treatment for My Son
Activision Illegally Threatened Staff, Labor Officials Find
Female Activists Unfurl Banner During Cannes Red Carpet Protest
The Knot Worldwide Joins Companies Covering Travel for Abortion
South Asia’s Intense Heat Wave a ‘Sign of Things to Come’
Climate Change Made Record Heat in India, Pakistan 30 Times More Likely
Is It Time to Stop Burning Our Garbage?
Here’s the Latest Ranking by City of Baby Formula Shortages
Biden’s New Housing Plan: Fire Up the House Factories
IMF’s Georgieva Urges Against Abandoning All Crypto After Terra’s Crash
Britain’s Crypto List: Here’s Who to Watch
Bitcoin Drifts After Longest Run of Weekly Losses Since 2011
Elisabeth Ponsot
Meet Do Kwon, the 30-year-old “King of the Lunatics.”
This year, a group led by Kwon wowed the crypto crowd by buying more than $1.5 billion in Bitcoin to help prop up his Terra stablecoin—with plans to purchase as much as $10 billion worth of the token. That’s made it not only one of the original cryptocurrency’s biggest whales, but also a flash point for boosters and naysayers alike.
Crypto News: Do Kwon of Luna, Terra Fame Has $10 Billion Bitcoin Plan – Bloomberg
