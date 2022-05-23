Crypto News: Do Kwon of Luna, Terra Fame Has $10 Billion Bitcoin Plan – Bloomberg

Ads

Medicine has limited options for restoring lost hearing, but recently, inventors in Japan and the U.S. have been trying a new approach: vibrating devices that allow users to “hear” through their skin

Fed Rate-Hike Pause in September May ‘Make Sense,’ Bostic Says

Airbnb Is Shutting China Business to Focus on Outbound Asia Travel

Broadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMware

Florida Can’t Stop Social Media Companies From Banning Politicians, Court Rules

UK Designer Ted Baker Picks Preferred Bidder After Sycamore Bows Out

Hidden Economic Risks Lurk for New Australian Leader Albanese

Nigeria Shunned OECD-Backed Tax Agreement Over Revenue Concerns

Bill Hwang Ordered to Turn Over Passport After Release on $100 Million Bond

JPMorgan Plans to Hire 1,300 More Advisers Over Next Three Years

Léa Seydoux, Once Again, Rules the Cannes Film Festival

This Independent Watch Brand Manages to Surprise Us Once Again

The SEC Goes After Greenwashing

Everyone’s a Fat Cat in US Politics Today

How Democrats Can Survive the Midterms

The Thrill of Better Office Wi-Fi

Compensation Is Becoming an Even Bigger Headache in the Remote-Work Era

My History With Scoliosis Made Me Seek a Better Treatment for My Son

Activision Illegally Threatened Staff, Labor Officials Find

Female Activists Unfurl Banner During Cannes Red Carpet Protest

The Knot Worldwide Joins Companies Covering Travel for Abortion

South Asia’s Intense Heat Wave a ‘Sign of Things to Come’

Climate Change Made Record Heat in India, Pakistan 30 Times More Likely

Is It Time to Stop Burning Our Garbage?

Here’s the Latest Ranking by City of Baby Formula Shortages

Biden’s New Housing Plan: Fire Up the House Factories

IMF’s Georgieva Urges Against Abandoning All Crypto After Terra’s Crash

Britain’s Crypto List: Here’s Who to Watch

Bitcoin Drifts After Longest Run of Weekly Losses Since 2011



Meet Do Kwon, the 30-year-old “King of the Lunatics.”

This year, a group led by Kwon wowed the crypto crowd by buying more than $1.5 billion in Bitcoin to help prop up his Terra stablecoin—with plans to purchase as much as $10 billion worth of the token. That’s made it not only one of the original cryptocurrency’s biggest whales, but also a flash point for boosters and naysayers alike.

