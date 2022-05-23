Bitcoin trader keeps $40.8K BTC price target amid warning over risk asset 'pain trade' – FXStreet

Ads

Cointelegraph Team

Cointelegraph Follow Following

Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated below $40,000 on May 5 after United States economic policy excitement saw a spike to one-week highs.



BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed an overnight peak of $40,050 on Bitstamp following comments from the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell.

The U.S. central bank had conformed to market expectations with a 0.5% key rate hike, also suggesting that similar repeat hikes would follow.

With that, a modest market rally left Bitcoin eerily lacking volatility in what was a strong contrast to previous Fed pronouncements on topics such as inflation.

While many expected risk assets en masse — including crypto — to deflate under the new policy, not everyone believed that such a scenario would cause investors maximum discomfort.

“With so many people calling for melt ups and melt downs, maybe the pain trade is to chop sideways in risk assets for a long time,” economist Lyn Alden argued.

Bitcoin circles likewise were not expecting major trend changes. Ben Lilly, a token economist at Jarvis Labs, highlighted low funding rates on BTC derivatives markets.

“Market saw some relief with Powell’s comments. But will it continue for the crypto market? To start, funding rates have been negative for a long period of time. This tends to happen at range lows,” he wrote in a series of tweets:

A good structure for any upward momentum that begins here.

Lilly added, however, that a lack of accumulation from whales at current price levels was “not what we hoped to see.“

Focusing on lower timeframes, popular trader Crypto Ed held out for a fresh push above the $40,000 mark on May 5.

For him, BTC/USD was in line to hit $40,800, and while there were “plenty of reasons” to discount a more significant climb, it was still an option.

In terms of BTC price capitulation scenarios, meanwhile, on-chain monitoring resource Whalemap repeated its previous assertion that the area between $25,000 and $27,000 would constitute “max pain” for Bitcoin hodlers.

“A lot of liquidity and stop losses are stacked there,” it explained as part of Twitter comments.



BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Whalemap/ Twitter

Several whistleblowers have contacted Terra community member “FatMan” and revealed details of Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon’s monthly payments to quantitative trading firm Jump Crypto and their role in the crash of UST. Proposal 1299 has failed to fuel a recovery in Terra’s LUNA price.

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.

Ethereum's difficulty bomb is scheduled to explode in August 2022 and slow down the ETH blockchain. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the altcoin, warned that a change in plans could result in a delay in the Ethereum Merge.

Dogecoin price has been coiling up like a spring for roughly ten days, indicating that a massive move is about to occur. The congestion will likely lead to a bullish move for DOGE that is brimming with volatility.

Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source