Sara Ali Khan cannot wait for grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s comeback film: ‘She will be the epitome of brilliance, grace…’ – The Indian Express

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is all set to make a comeback with family drama Gulmohar. And in order to make her grandmother feel special, actor Sara Ali Khan recently penned a couplet.

“Badi Amma is back on screen. To watch her, I am truly keen. She will be the epitome of brilliance and grace, I have yakeen,” Sara wrote as she shared the poster of Gulmohar on her Instagram story.

Gulmohar is helmed by Rahul Chittella. The Disney Plus Hotstar movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar and Life of Pi fame Suraj Sharma.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.”

Gulmohar will reportedly release on Disney Plus Hotstar in August this year.

