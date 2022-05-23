Doge Surges After Memecoin Advocate Musk Agrees to Buy Twitter – BNN

Ads

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

More

More

Latest Videos

{{ video.Name }}

The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

Apr 25, 2022

David Pan, Bloomberg News

A sticker advertising Dogecoin on a cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) at a laundromat in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, March 18, 2022. Bitcoin had spent the past few days mired in the tightest trading range since October 2020, a phenomenon some market watchers ascribed to long-term holders stepping in to buy whenever the token dips. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu meme that has long been a favorite of Elon Musk, surged almost 30% after the billionaire entrepreneur agreed to buy Twitter Inc.

The meme coin climbed as high 17 cents. It was a standout on a day when other cryptocurrencies from Bitcoin and Ether to Solana and Polkadot remained relatively flat.

Musk said on Twitter in January that Dogecoin could be used to buy Tesla Inc. merchandise. Musk, a frequent booster of Dogecoin on social media, has hinted at the move for some time.

“Elon has openly supported Dogecoin and previously talked favorably of this token,” said Teong Hng, chief executive of Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Satori Research. The “market is anticipating that he may incorporate Dogecoin as a payment system, hence this rally.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Stay away from the FAANG, but remain invested in tech: Strategist

Darren Sissons discusses the FAANG stocks and Microsoft

Amazon breakout would be a ‘really big deal’: Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton

Investors to see ‘nothing but blowout earnings’ for this quarter: Belpointe’s David Nelson

McCreath: April CPI data spooks equity markets

Bears think tech earnings aren’t sustainable but fundamentals are strong: Wedbush Securities’ Ives

source