Jack Dorsey Takes Dig at Shiba Inu and Robinhood – U.Today

In a recent tweet, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been perplexed by Robinhood’s decision to add the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to his recent tweet.

In response, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev asked when Twitter was going to introduce an edit button.

The leading commission-free trading app finally listed the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency on Tuesday to the delight of the community. The price of the SHIB token spiked by roughly 35% following the much-anticipated listing, but it has since erased the majority of its impressive gains.

Robinhood also stepped up its Twitter game by actively engaging with the community. Tenev also posted a photo of him playing with a Shiba Inu dog, adding that dogs make one’s life whole.

This is not the first time that Dorsey has taken a dig at the meme coin. In October, the billionaire succinctly criticized cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase for promoting Shiba Inu.

Dorsey is known as a staunch Bitcoin maximalist, who has repeatedly rejected the idea of embracing altcoins. His reluctance to explore other cryptocurrencies has led to numerous disputes with the Ethereum community.

After Dorsey stepped down as chief executive officer of Twitter in November, Twitter became more altcoin-friendly. As reported by U.Today, the leading social media platform rolled out Bitcoin tipping in mid-February.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently took a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter, recently suggested making it possible to pay for the Blue subscription service with the help of Dogecoin.

Meanwhile, Dorsey remains laser-focused on Bitcoin. Block and Blockstream recently partnered with Tesla in order to run a solar-powered crypto mining farm.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

