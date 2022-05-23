Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market – MarketWatch

Ads

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +2.37% slipped 3.35% to $2,576.47 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +1.86% falling 1.69% to 4,412.53 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.98% falling 1.19% to 34,308.08. This was the stock’s fifth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $454.46 below its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +4.01% fell 2.55% to $165.75, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +3.20% fell 3.94% to $285.26, and Meta Platforms Inc. FB, +1.39% fell 2.64% to $216.46. Trading volume (1.8 M) remained 63,186 below its 50-day average volume of 1.9 M.

