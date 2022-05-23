How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 online tonight: Release date and time – Tom's Guide

Ads

By Henry T. Casey published 23 May 22

Watch Breaking Bad season 6 episode 7 to see the mid-season finale!

We near the (temporary) end when we watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 online. Yes, after tomorrow night’s episode, we’ve got over a month before the series returns. And we can only guess how much this gap will torture us as we wonder about Jimmy and Kim’s fates.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 release date: today (Monday, May 23)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

Watch on: Sling TV and fubo TV (AMC) and AMC Plus via Amazon Channels

At the very end of last week’s episode, Jimmy noticed that one little thing was out of place. Casimiro, the real Casimiro!, has a cast on his left hand. And that doesn’t match the photos that they had shot. Clearly, Jimmy thought, something was wrong. And he thought it was time to call things off, and postpone their plan to take down Howard Hamlin with the Sandpiper Crossing case. Live to fight another day.

Unfortunately, Kim didn’t agree. Kim, who was on her way to Santa Fe. Driving to a career opportunity of a lifetime. Kim decided the show must go on, and U-turned back to Jimmy.

Of course, the other chainsaw in the air is that Lalo is out fact-finding and trying to dig deeper into Gus Fring’s affairs. Who knows how much he’s dug up so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7. Just note that episode availability is going to depend on where you are in the world, and what services are available to you. And check out this handy rewind to Jimmy and Kim’s childhoods.

Having trouble actually getting AMC or AMC Plus? Even if you can't get those channels normally, you're not out of luck for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 on Monday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

AMC Plus ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels tends to get the shows at the start of the day, so check if you want to open it early. AMC Plus has also gotten new episodes a week early, so we’ve reached out to AMC to confirm if this will still happen.

If you’ve already cut the cord and don’t have cable, you can access AMC on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry AMC and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers save 50% off on their first month. After that, the service costs $35 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

AMC Plus : Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

AMC is on Fubo.TV, which specializes in international sports. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t get to watch Better Call Saul season 6 live with the rest of us, and have to wait a day due to Netflix having international rights, as with the previous five seasons — new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, the day after they premiere on AMC.

So, you can either wait for Netflix to update its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time — an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts — or you can grab a VPN and get AMC live with the rest of us.

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7. The episode will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

The first 7 episodes — just like in the US — started on April 19, and the back half lands on July 12, 2022.

Better Call Saul season 6 will be comprised of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first seven kicked off on April 18, running until May 23. The final run of six episodes kicks off on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul season 6 feature the same returning cast as previous seasons, with Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy’s long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler, while Michael Mando plays cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are due to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman – though the true extent of their roles are unknown.



