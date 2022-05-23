Apple Iphone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs – us.bolnews.com

Ads

Follow us on

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….



Share

Listen

Font size

Dark Mode

Save

Print

Now Reading:

iPhone 14 mini price in Pakistan is expected to start from 162,999 PKR.

Apple iPhone 14 small with IOS 14, 5.4-inch Super Display, Apple 14 Chipset, Dual Rear and 12MP + SL 3D Selfie Cameras, 4GB RAM, and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB ROM starts from $1300 to $1400.

Upcoming mobile iPhone 14 mini is expected to launch on 14th October 2022 in Pakistan

Camera

iPhone 14 mini camera setup will include a 12 MP Dual rear camera and 12 MP selfie camera.

Display

Display of iPhone 14 mini supports upto 1080×2340 pixels Resolution and screen size of 5.4″ inches.

Processor

The Performance of the iPhone 14 mini will be based on Apple A15 Bionic Chipset and Apple (4-core graphics) GPU.

Batttery

Mobile will come with a battery capacity of 2438 mAh.

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.

1,529,834[+49*]

5,314

1,494,141[+0*]

30,379[+0*]

527,810,080[+330,076*]

23,444,612

498,064,672[+540,315*]

6,300,794[+490*]

PM to decide on next elections today with allies

Shahid Afridi defends his tweet; saying I have right to express my opinion

Sonakshi Sinha congratulates father Shatrughan Sinha on winning Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal

Arnold Schwarzenegger address the Russian people and their President Vladimir Putin urging them to stop the war!

Balochistan gets 83% less water from Sindh, complains provincial irrigation minister

LHC grants protective bail to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in sedition cases

LHC asks Punjab govt to reply about recent officials’ transfers, postings and suspensions

COAS Gen Bajwa calls on Saudi Crown Prince, inquires about welfare of King Salman

Five drowned as rickshaw falls into canal near Haleji

AJK Assembly to hold protest against Yasin Malik’s indictment on May 25

Copyright © – BOL Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

You seems to have an Ad Blocker on. Please turn it off in order to continue or white list Bol News

REFRESH IF YOU ALREADY TURNED OFF THE AD BLOCKER

source