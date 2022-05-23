Nutgain's New Unique NFT Marketplace Powered By Polygon And BSC – GlobeNewswire

Ads

Liverpool, UK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NutGain has announced a brand new marketplace for its non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This marketplace is powered by Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon (MATIC), and is the world’s very first NFT marketplace to include a surprise price disclosure mechanism.

Key details

The platform accepts transactions in the form of $NUTGV2, $BNB, and $MATIC. The NFT collectors and traders can use whatever currency they want, including the ones previously mentioned. $NUTGV2 in particular enables a special flat discount and also features a unique algorithm-based “Crack the Nut” special pricing mechanism. When a user chooses to ‘Crack the Nut’, which shows special pricing, a randomly reduced price will emerge which would be lower than the quoted price. This price shall be displayed on a timer for 30 seconds, so if the user decides to proceed with the purchase, they must act within this timeframe or the price will be hidden.

Moreover, in the event that the user should choose to do so, the artworks minted with $NUTGV2 can be staked on the staking platform for passive income. It should be mentioned though that NFT staking is largely ineffective for any and all artworks minted with either $BNB or $MATIC. At the moment, the NutGain NFT marketplace is being audited and the KYC requirements have been met via CERTIK.

So what’s the plan?

The team will mainly focus on creating both utility and value for the NFT marketplace via different kinds of marketing techniques, mediums and practices. They will also include tie ups covering particular geographies across the globe in order to promote the non-fungible tokens.

Furthermore, key strategic partnerships with internationally renowned and reputable artists as well as influencers around the world will also be established to help promote the marketplace and to add their arts as NFTs. In addition, a primary focus for the NutGain team will also be on launching the most innovative and unique NFTs which define the ancient civilization periods and rare NFTs to be traded only in $NUTGV2.

Other important points to note about NUTGV2 are the utility token for Nutgain NFT Marketplace and the team has been doxxed and undergone the Know-Your-Customer requirements, a blockchain-oriented dApps (decentralized applications) ecosystem has been set up, SAFU DEV Pinksale has become a verified partner and lastly multiple audits by notable entities are all being taken care of.

Upcoming features include the NutGain NFT marketplace upgradation in order to install additional network and cross bridging capabilities, launching Web 3.0 applications along with new entertainment-based apps, and finally setting up DeFi Wallets along with a DEX this coming September.

About NutGain

NutGain is a BSC ecosystem with cutting-edge technology products. The ecosystem is now operational, including ‘NUTGV2 Crypto Staking’ (Duel and Single), an NFT marketplace, NFT staking capabilities, as well as future plans for potential product lines such as Web 3.0, entertainment applications, and a variety of other games.

Media Contact:

Company: NutGain

Website: www.nutgain.io

Email: corp@nutgain.io

Twitter: @ NutGainOfficial

